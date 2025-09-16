Watchfire Ignite OPx -- The Purpose-Built Cloud Platform Powering Digital Signage Success

"The Watchfire OPx software is so easy to use. The ability to tailor our content by highlighting different products and offerings depending on the day and time, has made such a difference in our foot traffic," Alayna Taylor, Garver Family Farm Market Post this

"OPx has become the gold standard for on premise digital display management," said Dave Warns, vice president of on-premise sales at Watchfire. "A few years ago, we were still seeing requests for the legacy desktop version of Ignite, but now nearly every display buyer is asking for OPx. The extremely high adoption rate proves that OPx is delivering real value for our customers' businesses. They use it every day to keep content fresh, on-brand, and impactful, and they never have to wait for new features or content."

Recent Enhancements to Ignite OPx

Among the latest innovations that customers are already benefiting from:

EasyArt(TM) Expansion – Continuous growth of Watchfire's included EasyArt library gives customers access to an ever-expanding supply of professionally-designed artwork, making it simple to add high-quality, engaging visuals.

Franchise Content Deployment – For multi-unit operators using Watchfire's Corporate Program sign content services, corporate-approved assets can be quickly and easily deployed directly to franchise-affiliated domains, ensuring brand consistency across regions.

Image Sharpening Filter – Automatic optimization of uploaded images for LED displays, ensuring crisp, clear content even when sourced from mobile devices or social media.

Multi-Size Image Upload – Users can upload a single image and instantly create versions for multiple display sizes, streamlining content creation across diverse networks.

Smarter Library Filtration – Ensure users only see content formatted for the specific display size being scheduled, reducing errors and simplifying campaign deployment.

Ignite OPx in Action: Trusted Across Industries

Ignite OPx is powering digital signage success stories nationwide, from national franchises to schools, nonprofits, and community organizations:

For Classic Foods, a Wendy's franchise group with more than 25 locations across Idaho and Utah, OPx plays a critical role in maintaining brand alignment with national promotions. "Operators can easily download and schedule corporate-approved assets instantly," said Braeden Ricks, DMA Marketing Manager for Wendy's of Idaho. "It has cut down on labor and made it easier to maintain an on-brand look at every restaurant."

In LaGrange, Kentucky, Big-O Tires franchisee Greg Kimberlin uses OPx to preload monthly promotions, helping the store respond to market shifts and drive foot traffic. "We're always ahead with next month's messages loaded into the software," Kimberlin said.

In Gilbert, Arizona, Higley High School uses OPx to keep parents, students, and staff informed with real-time messaging in the desert heat at a busy, three-way intersection. "We can update the sign from anywhere, which makes it so much easier to stay on top of messaging," said Gustavo Landeros, Director of Maintenance and Construction.

In Wisconsin, Neenah High School staff rely on OPx during harsh winters to communicate weather closures, virtual learning schedules, and daily updates, all from remote locations. "Using Watchfire's cloud-based Ignite OPx software is incredibly convenient," said Andy Dubey, Network Operations Manager.

For the Garver Family Farm, a fifth-generation market in Ohio, OPx has had a direct impact on revenue. "The Watchfire OPx software is so easy to use. The ability to tailor our content to attract weekday commuters or weekend visitors by highlighting different products and offerings depending on the day and time, has made such a difference in our foot traffic," explained Owner, Alayna Taylor.

And at The Clayworks at Disability Supports, a Kansas nonprofit showcasing artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities, OPx supports real-time updates about events, exhibits, and community partnerships. "The quality and flexibility are unmatched," said President & CEO Rick Staab.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

