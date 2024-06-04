Watchfire Makes Debut at InfoComm 2024 with Cutting-Edge Digital Signage and LED Displays

"We are thrilled to participate for the first time in the premier pro AV tradeshow in North America. This is a continuation of Watchfire's commitment to bringing over 92 years of rich experience to new markets." Brian Smith, Pro AV Sales Director at Watchfire Post this

In addition, Watchfire's partner, Wallboard, will showcase their digital signage content management system (CMS) on Watchfire's new, impressive 18' W x 6'6" H 2.6mm VariDisplay™ LED digital video wall at the Wallboard booth (#W3175). This advanced display system demonstrates the fusion of state-of-the-art technology and creative content delivery, offering attendees an insight into the possibilities of next-generation visual communication.

Commenting on Watchfire's participation, Brian Smith, Pro AV Sales Director at Watchfire, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "We are thrilled to participate for the first time in the premier pro AV tradeshow in North America. This is a continuation of Watchfire's commitment to bringing over 92 years of rich experience to new markets. I am looking forward to unveiling what we have been working on behind the scenes as we refresh and expand our product offerings to better serve our customers and partners."

Watchfire's robust partnership program provides comprehensive support throughout the sales process. From free training and marketing collateral to local sales support and demo units, Watchfire ensures its partners have the resources they need to succeed. All Watchfire outdoor and indoor products come with comprehensive phone support, a 5-year parts warranty, and a 10-year parts guarantee.

For more information about Watchfire and its products, visit watchfiresigns.com.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Deb Gorgen, Watchfire, 1 610.241.2170, [email protected], www.watchfiresigns.com

SOURCE Watchfire