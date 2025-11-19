Watchfire Opens Fired Up Scholarship Applications for High School Content Creators

"This scholarship honors the students who build school pride and lasting excitement, while also inspiring future careers in design, media, and sports production." Mary Ellen Fricke, marketing manager at Watchfire Post this

Students may submit any type of original content, such as animations, graphics, crowd prompts, advertisements, or video series, that showcases how they use their school scoreboard to fire up fans, players, and the community.

"I'm continually inspired by how student-created content that spark excitement at football games, rally the crowd during marching band competitions, and create unforgettable moments at graduation ceremonies," said Mary Ellen Fricke, marketing manager at Watchfire. "This scholarship honors the students who build school pride and lasting excitement, while also inspiring future careers in design, media, and sports production."

As part of Watchfire's TrailBlazers initiative, the scholarship reinforces the company's commitment to making videoboards more than just game-day tools. Through free curriculum resources, training videos, and teacher guides, the Trailblazers program helps schools turn their scoreboards into hands-on best learning opportunities for students exploring AV, marketing, and digital media.

Qualifying content must be created and displayed on a Watchfire sports videoboard between January 1, 2025, and March 1, 2026. Applications are due April 3, 2026, and the recipient will be notified in May 2026.

Applications and complete eligibility details are available at https://www.watchfire.com/sports-scholarship.

