Watchfire to Debut TouchConnect™, the New Standard for Simple, Reliable Scoreboard Control, at the 2025 NFHS National Athletic Directors Conference

Developed alongside coaches and athletic administrators, TouchConnect is the next-generation of scoring devices. It replaces traditional keypads and coded interfaces with a modern touchscreen experience that mirrors how sports are actually run. Anyone who understands how a sport is scored can operate the scorer confidently, without needing a manual.

"We set out to design the most user-friendly controller in high school sports," said Kyle Dines, vice president of sports and indoor for Watchfire. "The TouchConnect removes the frustration coaches and operators have long felt with complex keypads and cryptic interfaces. If you know how the sport is scored, you can master the TouchConnect confidently in 60 seconds."

TouchConnect is built to streamline operations, reduce errors, and keep scoring simple in every environment. Key features include:

Sport-Specific Layouts – Touchscreen interfaces tailored for each sport, including football, basketball, baseball/softball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, hockey, and lacrosse.

Fast, Fluid Editing – Long-press to quickly adjust scores, times, and stats without navigating complex menus.

Truly Portable – The handheld console detaches from the docking station, giving operators the freedom to score from the sidelines for up to eight hours on a single charge.

Seamless System Compatibility – Integrate flawlessly with Watchfire fixed-digit and video scoreboards, clocks, and game displays.

TouchConnect also supports the volunteer-driven reality of school and community sports. By enabling scoring from anywhere in the venue, the controller makes it easier for parents, teachers, and community members to step in and help without feeling tied to the scorer's table or intimidated by traditional keypad systems.

"Our goal was to create a controller you can hand off with confidence," said Byron Hall, director of product development. "No crash course. No stress. Just game-ready scoring that makes everyone look and feel like a pro."

Celebrating 40 Years of the Practice Timer with an Expanded NFHS Raffle

Watchfire's practice timer was originally developed by Spectrum by Watchfire (formerly known as Spectrum Scoreboards) in 1986. To kick off a year-long 40th anniversary celebration, Watchfire is offering an exclusive sweepstakes giveaway for NFHS attendees. Visitors to Booth 1535 can enter for a chance to win a segment timer or $5,000 toward the purchase of a new Watchfire scoreboard, videoboard, or scorer's table.

Attendees can experience TouchConnect firsthand, explore Watchfire's full portfolio of scoring and timing technology, and learn how the company's integrated practice-to-playoffs solutions support athletic programs nationwide.

For more information about Watchfire sports solutions, visit https://watchfire.com/touchconnect.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility, and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

