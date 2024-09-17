Watchfire to Demo Advanced LED Displays for C-Stores at NACS 2024 Show

Visit Booth C6318 to Experience Innovative C-Store Display Technology.

DANVILLE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watchfire is set to demonstrate its cutting-edge indoor and outdoor LED signage products at the NACS 2024 Show in Las Vegas, NV, from October 8-10. Attendees will witness firsthand why c-store owners nationwide are selecting Watchfire's LED displays to drive traffic, enhance customer experience, and boost revenue.

Ben Joshi, owner of 17 BENS Markets across the Pacific Northwest, recently installed Watchfire's indoor dvLED display with Ignite OPx and 24" Red & Green Price Watcher gas price signs at his latest truck stop + mini-mart in Blaine, WA.

The stunning 97-foot indoor video wall creates a vibrant, modern atmosphere for customers and drives increased revenue with hard-to-miss advertisements, promotions, and other engaging content on a continuous, eye-catching screen. And, the Watchfire Price Watcher provides clear, easily readable pricing for both regular gas and diesel, attracting both truck drivers and regular motorists.

"There is a wow factor when customers enter the mini-mart, which is exactly what I wanted – an amazing customer experience that also drives revenue. Watchfire's stunning display was the perfect choice," said Joshi. "Plus, Watchfire's Ignite OPx software makes it easy for my team to keep prices updated at all times, in any weather, from any location, and also schedule indoor content in advance."

Attendees can view a similar indoor dvLED display up close at Watchfire's booth (C6318), as well as experience Watchfire's high-resolution 6mm exterior digital sign, a 6" Cash | Credit | Debit display, and 12" and 8" Price Watchers in red, green, white, and amber.

With Watchfire Price Watchers, c-stores can advertise unleaded, diesel, or E-85 gas prices with the touch of a button. The optional point-of-sale (POS) capability allows operators to sync signs with in-store pricing instantly and control prices across multiple locations simultaneously. This plug-and-play solution ensures quick, easy, and affordable installations and upgrades.

Beyond attractive and reliable displays, Watchfire offers the strongest fuel pricer warranty and parts availability guarantee, more than double most manufacturers' warranties. This ensures that c-store customers can count on minimal downtime and greater reliability.

A free guide on how c-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download here.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website at www.watchfiresigns.com.

