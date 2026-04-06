Watchfire to Showcase 4mm Display and Preview Ignite OPx Enhancements at ISA International Sign Expo 2026

"ISA is a cornerstone event for the sign industry and an important opportunity to connect with the partners who drive our business forward." Carol Wade, senior director of marketing at Watchfire Post this

In addition to the new 4mm display, attendees will be able to explore a range of Watchfire technologies designed to help sign companies deliver durable, high-impact digital signage solutions for their customers.

"ISA is a cornerstone event for the sign industry and an important opportunity to connect with the partners who drive our business forward," said Carol Wade, senior director of marketing at Watchfire. "We're proud to be a long-standing exhibitor and to continue investing in innovations that support the success of sign companies."

Watchfire will also offer attendees a sneak peek at new Ignite OPx functionality in a dedicated meeting space within the booth. The preview will feature upcoming enhancements to the company's purpose-built, cloud-based content management platform, with broader availability planned for this summer.

Ignite OPx is trusted by thousands of customers to keep their digital signage fresh, relevant, and impactful from anywhere at any time. With continuous innovation built in, the platform is regularly enhanced without disruption or downtime. Recent updates have included expanded access to professionally designed content, improved image optimization for LED displays, streamlined multi-size content creation, and smarter filtering tools that simplify campaign deployment across networks.

Watchfire's presence at ISA reflects the company's ongoing support of the sign industry and the dealer partners who remain central to its business. Attendees are invited to stop by the Watchfire booth, #1212, to see the latest display technology, explore upcoming software innovations, and connect with the team throughout the show.

To learn more about Watchfire and its digital signage solutions, visit Watchfire.com.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Christine Roe, Watchfire, 1 610.241.2170, [email protected], www.watchfire.com

SOURCE Watchfire