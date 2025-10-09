Watchfire to Showcase Advanced LED Signage for C-Stores at NACS 2025 Show

"With our newest displays and Ignite OPx software, c-stores can respond to market changes in real time, maintain brand consistency, and maximize profitability with ease." - David Watson, Watchfire Post this

In the Cool New Products Preview Room, Watchfire will demonstrate its new 4mm outdoor digital display, underscoring the company's commitment to continuous innovation and expanding high-resolution options for outdoor applications.

Outdoor LED displays are essential for c-store operations to share reward program details and price-and-item promotions. Digital signage attracts customers and conveys a clean and modern appearance. Trexler Travel Center, in Allentown, Pa., recently added two 7' x 11' 8mm Watchfire outdoor LED displays. Operating Partner Anil Jivani says, "Customers can easily read the sign and see what we are offering at the plaza. Also, the township is pleased with the upgrade."

"Digital signage is no longer just about visibility, it's about giving operators the tools to run smarter businesses," said David Watson, corporate programs director at Watchfire. "With our newest displays and Ignite OPx software, c-stores can respond to market changes in real time, maintain brand consistency, and maximize profitability with ease."

Watchfire's Price Watcher line continues to set the standard for fuel pricing signage with key features designed for convenience and reliability. These include compatibility with multiple Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, which allows operators to sync with in-store pricing and control prices across multiple locations. The plug-and-play design also ensures fast, affordable upgrades, and easy installations. Backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and 10-year parts availability guarantee, Watchfire's fuel pricers minimize downtime and protect an operator's investment for years to come.

Watchfire's outdoor and indoor LED displays, powered by Ignite OPx, provide operators with unmatched control. The cloud-based platform enables users to update prices, promotions, marketing, and advertising content from any location, allowing them to schedule months in advance or make last-minute changes on the fly.

To learn more, please visit www.watchfire.com.

