Watchfire to Showcase New Outdoor and Indoor LED Display Advancements at InfoComm 2026

Company to feature its innovative 4mm outdoor display and upgraded X-Series APX videowall from June 17-19 in Booth #C9086 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

DANVILLE, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watchfire, a leading manufacturer of LED displays and digital signage solutions, will return to InfoComm 2026, bringing new display technology that reflects the company's continued investment in high-resolution indoor and outdoor LED solutions for the AV market.

Watchfire will exhibit June 17-19 in Booth #C9086 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where attendees will experience the company's latest indoor and outdoor display technology.

Featured products will include Watchfire's new 4mm outdoor LED display showcased in a four-sided monolith design, alongside an upgraded X-Series APX 0.9mm indoor videowall engineered for premium image quality, reliability, and long-term performance.

"InfoComm is about more than just new products; it's about showing up for the partners we work with every day," said Kyle Dines, vice president of sports, indoor, and outdoor advertising at Watchfire. "With the addition of our new 4mm outdoor LED display, featured in our monolith design, and our continued expansion in indoor LED, our focus is on delivering solutions that perform well in the field and are practical to sell, install, and support. That's where we believe real value is created."

The new 4mm outdoor display was developed to address growing demand for higher-resolution outdoor displays in close-viewing environments such as stadium concourses, mixed-use developments, entry plazas, retail destinations, and pedestrian-heavy spaces. Unlike solutions adapted from indoor products, Watchfire engineered the display specifically for outdoor conditions, applying the same durability and reliability standards used across its outdoor product portfolio.

The monolith on display is similar to a series of displays created for WOW, the premier architect of immersive out-of-home experiences, and manufactured by Watchfire for the EON Network, a patented synchronized communications platform spanning Inglewood's Sports & Entertainment District in Greater Los Angeles. The WOW project utilizes Watchfire's high-resolution 4mm outdoor display technology across a large-scale network surrounding SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, and the Kia Forum, site of this month's FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"WOW brought a bold vision to the table, and our team worked side by side with them to develop and deliver a solution that didn't exist before," said Steve Harriott, CEO of Watchfire. "That combination of innovation and collaboration is what drives our industry forward."

At the same time, Watchfire continues to expand its indoor display offerings with solutions designed for airports, corporate headquarters, financial institutions, sports venues, retail environments, and other high-performance AV applications. The upgraded X-Series APX videowall combines premium visual performance with competitive pricing while maintaining Watchfire's engineering standards and long-term support model.

"We're continuing to build a portfolio that supports how displays are being used today while helping our partners stay positioned for what's next," Dines added.

Watchfire's InfoComm presence reflects the company's broader commitment to dependable display solutions built for lasting performance, serviceability, and customer support. Backed by more than 90 years in the signage industry and more than 70,000 displays in operation nationwide, Watchfire continues to expand its presence across both outdoor and indoor digital display markets.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Pull Quote

With the addition of our new 4mm outdoor LED display, featured in our monolith design, and our continued expansion in indoor LED, our focus is on delivering solutions that perform well in the field and are practical to sell, install, and support. - Kyle Dines, vice president at Watchfire

Media Contact

Christine Roe, Watchfire, 1 610.241.2170, [email protected], https://www.watchfire.com/

SOURCE Watchfire