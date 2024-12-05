Watchfire to Showcase Scoring and Timing Technology at NFHS' 2024 National Athletic Directors Conference

Celebrate a Milestone in Sports Training and Enter to Win a Watchfire Segment Timer

DANVILLE, Ill., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watchfire, the official and exclusive scoreboard and videoboard provider for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), is excited to announce its participation in the National Athletic Directors Conference & Exhibit Show in Austin, TX, from December 13-17, 2024. Attendees are invited to stop by Booth #829 to explore the latest innovations in scoring and timing technology—and for a chance to win a free Watchfire segment timer.

To honor the historic contribution of the practice segment timer, Watchfire is offering an exclusive sweepstakes giveaway. One lucky athletic administrator will win a Watchfire segment timer, a product that has transformed the way coaches manage training sessions. This game-changing timer, developed in 1986 by Spectrum by Watchfire (previously known as Spectrum Scoreboards) in partnership with football legend Emory Bellard, is now proudly displayed at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, TX. To enter to win, attendees can simply visit Booth #829 during the event.

Featured Products at Watchfire's Booth #829:

Video Shot Clocks: When integrated with Watchfire's Ignite Sports software, the video shot clock becomes an independent videoboard. Display a mascot or sponsorship ads when not in-game use.

Expanded Video Scoring Tables: New 6-foot and 8-foot models, perfect for gyms with limited space. These tables can be connected to form a full-length scoring table that spans an entire court.

FB500 Handheld Controller: Designed specifically for high school football, the FB500 uses advanced electronic paper technology to ensure a clear, sharp display in any lighting condition—from bright sun to dimly lit gymnasiums.

Don't miss the chance to see these innovative products, enter the sweepstakes, and learn how Watchfire's "from-practice-to-playoffs" solutions can enhance high school sports programs. Visit Booth #829 and celebrate sports training innovation with us.

For more information, visit watchfiresigns.com/nfhs.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website at www.watchfiresigns.com.

Media Contact

Deb Gorgen, Watchfire, 1 610-241-2170, [email protected], https://www.watchfiresigns.com/

SOURCE Watchfire