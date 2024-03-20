Watchfire to Showcase State-of-the-Art Digital Display Solutions at ISA International Sign Expo 2024

"We are excited to reconnect with our customers on the East Coast and showcase the cutting-edge solutions we have brought to market," said Carol Wade, senior director of marketing at Watchfire and member of the ISA Tradeshow Advisory Board. Post this

In addition to meeting with members of the Watchfire leadership team at Booth #1219, attendees can expect live software demonstrations of Watchfire's Ignite Sports 2.5, a comprehensive live event sports scoring software, and Ignite OPx, a premium cloud-based content management and scheduling solution for on-premise displays. Visitors will also have the opportunity to interact with Watchfire's X-Series Indoor 1.2 mm display, a 10' scoring table, 8 mm and 10 mm outdoor displays, and Price Watcher gas price signs.

In celebration of Masters week, attendees can enjoy a virtual game of golf on Watchfire's indoor display and enter to win a Nintendo Switch™. Also, invitations to an exclusive Watchfire dealer partner reception on the evening of April 11th will be available at the booth, first-come, first-served.

Watchfire's robust dealer program provides sign companies with comprehensive support throughout the sales process. From free training and marketing collateral to local sales support and demo units, Watchfire ensures its partners have the resources they need to succeed. All Watchfire outdoor and indoor products come with comprehensive phone support, a 5-year parts warranty, and a 10-year parts guarantee.

As a strong supporter of ISA, Watchfire is committed to advancing the sign industry through its involvement in volunteer board positions, participation in ISA Elite, and hosting educational sessions. For more information about Watchfire and its products, visit watchfiresigns.com.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website.

Deb Gorgen, Watchfire, 1 610-241-2170, [email protected], www.watchfiresigns.com

