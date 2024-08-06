Watchfire Unveils VariDisplay™, Delivering Greater Versatility in Pro AV Video Technology for Live Events

"When we were looking for solutions to enhance our communication and improve our congregation's experience, Watchfire's VariDisplay checked all the boxes." Chris Nichols, associate pastor at Lifeline Church in Princeton, WV Post this

An existing Watchfire customer and VariDisplay early adopter, Lifeline Church in Princeton, WV, selected two versions of the VariDisplay. The first is a large video wall, measuring 8.2 feet high by 29.5 feet wide, mounted at the back of the stage using VariDisplay's automatic lock and magnet floor-mount framing. The second display, measuring 3.3 feet high by 18 feet wide, is suspended from a hanging truss above the main stage, adding dynamic visual impact to their indoor services and events.

"We've always been impressed with Watchfire's quality and great service," said Chris Nichols, associate pastor. "When we were looking for solutions to enhance our communication and improve our congregation's experience, Watchfire's VariDisplay checked all the boxes. It offers the perfect combination of stunning graphics to increase audience engagement and versatile configurability so we can easily move it around to best support our needs."

The VariDisplay boasts a range of advanced features designed to improve message delivery and engagement, including:

Multiple Pixel Pitches: Available in 1.9mm, 2.3mm, 2.6mm, 2.9mm, and 3.9mm options.

Versatile Panel Sizes: Two cabinet sizes (19.7" x 19.7" and 19.7" x 39.4") that can be easily combined for unique, customized displays.

Easy Assembly: Features an automatic locking structure, enabling a single person to assemble the entire LED video wall independently.

Durable Design: Equipped with clever corner protection clips and high-protection tile masks for easy shipping, installation, and disassembly.

Dual-Use Capability: Can be floor-mounted or suspended from a hanging truss, providing flexibility for any event setup.

Space-Efficient Storage: Designed for easy disassembly and compact storage, facilitating convenient future use.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of VariDisplay LED display solutions," said Kyle Dines, Watchfire's Sport and Indoor vice president. "These solutions are designed to support our expanding network of AV integrators and established dealers in delivering exceptional visual experiences at events and venues. Our dedication to excellence ensures that these LED panels offer outstanding performance and reliability, making them essential components of any professional AV setup. We are excited about the opportunities these solutions offer to our customers and partners."

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website at www.watchfiresigns.com.

