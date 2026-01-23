The milestone comes as Founder and CEO Ashkan Karbasfrooshan elevates his vision for entrepreneurship and his hometown of Montreal

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WatchMojo, the definitive voice of pop culture and architect of the internet's iconic ranking format, officially celebrates its 20th anniversary today. Since its first upload in early 2006, WatchMojo has evolved from a pioneering startup at the dawn of the YouTube revolution into a global authority, serving as the ultimate deep-dive destination for digital natives.

The milestone comes as Founder and CEO Ashkan Karbasfrooshan elevates his vision for entrepreneurship and his hometown of Montreal: "Twenty years ago, I became an entrepreneur after helplessly watching the Expos leave Montreal, realizing then that to be a player, you have to be in the game. The YouTube revolution allowed us to build a global media brand by celebrating the trends that define our time through longform video. What WatchMojo is achieving today speaks to the enduring power of entrepreneurship and media." In a bold move that bridges media influence with civic passion, Karbasfrooshan is leveraging WatchMojo's success to spearhead efforts to revive the Montreal Expos, courting private equity & HNWI/Family Offices to bring Major League Baseball back to his hometown, with a baseball-first, community-driven, financially-compliant model that reflects the soaring valuations of sports franchises, and Montreal's pent-up appetite for baseball.

Having navigated the digital landscape from the arrival of YouTube to the current era of fragmented media, WatchMojo has moved beyond Top 10 lists to become a master curator of cinema, TV, gaming, and music. By bridging professional production with community-driven insights, the brand has built a living history of the moments that matter most to fans.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, WatchMojo is expanding its footprint by expanding into scripted series, unscripted shows, live events, and innovative short-form formats. These initiatives, coupled with high-profile creator collaborations, ensure WatchMojo remains a vital cultural commentator for the next generation.

About WatchMojo WatchMojo is a leading producer of premium video content, specializing in pop culture, history, and entertainment. With a library of over 20,000 videos and billions of views, it is one of the most successful independent media brands in the world. Based in Montreal, WatchMojo remains dedicated to celebrating the stories that resonate globally.

