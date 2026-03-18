WatchMojo Founder Ashkan Karbasfrooshan Relaunches SoundMojo with Global Release of ARYA: Songs From Iran

The album is a modern bridge between his Iranian heritage and Western upbringing

MONTREAL, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To coincide with the arrival of spring and the Persian New Year, Nowruz, WatchMojo's SoundMojo is officially relaunching as a record label with its debut release, ARYA: Songs From Iran. Curated, written, and produced by WatchMojo founder Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, the album is a modern bridge between his Iranian heritage and Western upbringing. By releasing this collection on a day that symbolizes renewal and fresh beginnings, Karbasfrooshan aims to introduce the rich musical history of Iran to a global audience through a contemporary, accessible lens—while recreating with SoundMojo the same vision and mission that made WatchMojo one of the most successful media projects of the century.

"Music has always been the soul of my creative journey," says Karbasfrooshan. "With ARYA, we are not just translating lyrics; we are re-imagining the sonic identity of these classics. By blending traditional Persian melodies with modern Western pop, rock, hard rock and metal arrangements, we hope to preserve the spirit of these songs, honor them, while introducing these icons of our culture, or farhang, to a new generation and audiences."

The project represents a personal creative shift for Karbasfrooshan, one of the original "YouTube creators" who founded WatchMojo, a digital media pioneer that curated pop culture for a whole generation of movie fans, TV shows, gaming, and music.

Ashkan, who along the way has authored three books, produced a documentary, executive produced thousands of WatchMojo videos, and is now spearheading an effort to bring MLB and the Expos back to Montreal, collaborated with music director Rob Flis and visual storyteller Joe Pacheco to transform iconic songs like "Ey Iran" (Free Iran) and "Morgh-e Sahar" (Nightingale). By stripping away language barriers and blending traditional Persian melodies with progressive rock, metal, and pop arrangements, the album highlights the universal emotional power of these compositions.

The relaunched SoundMojo serves not merely as a music label, but a creative studio dedicated to reimagining music across cultures, eras, and genres. It builds on WatchMojo's legacy of cultural curation and storytelling by re-imagining iconic songs and giving them a new life. Many more albums are slated for release.

Through projects that blend rock instrumentation, orchestration, cinematic production, and multimedia storytelling, SoundMojo bridges heritage and reinvention — bringing meaningful music from the past into contemporary forms that resonate with global audiences.

ARYA balances the technical precision of Western production with the deep resonance of Persian heritage, positioning these storied melodies for a modern, international stage. ARYA: Songs From Iran serves as both a tribute to the past and a forward-looking exploration of "sonic poetry" for a new generation of listeners.

About SoundMojo

Building on WatchMojo's legacy of curation, reinterpretation, and cultural storytelling, SoundMojo is a music label dedicated to reimagining sound across cultures, eras, and genres. SoundMojo's vision is to reinterpret music in ways that blend global traditions with contemporary storytelling — creating works that feel both timeless and new. Our ambition is to build a creative platform where heritage meets reinvention: where iconic melodies, cultural songs, and historic compositions are translated into modern musical experiences for new audiences.

SoundMojo is not simply a record label. It is a creative laboratory for musical reinterpretation, cultural storytelling, and multimedia performance. Our mission is to bridge cultures, generations, and genres through reinterpretation.

About Ashkan Karbasfrooshan

Ashkan Karbasfrooshan is the founder and CEO of WatchMojo, one of the world's most successful digital media brands. An Iranian-born Canadian entrepreneur, author, and producer, he has dedicated his career to storytelling at the intersection of pop culture, history, and music.

Media Contact

Pamela Toman, Watchmojo, 1 5148150400, [email protected], watchmojo.com

SOURCE Watchmojo