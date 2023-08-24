WatchVIM Elevates Digital Entertainment with Diversity and Originality

"What sets WatchVIM apart as a platform is its seamless integration of original content with renowned productions sourced from industry studios and content developers," says Anthony Bawn, WatchVIM Founder and Content Developer. Tweet this

In partnership with notable figures such as Anthony Bawn, Film Director and Content Creator; Dr. Donta Morrison, Community Advocate and liaison for Queer and Religious Outreach; and Reginald Wilson, Entrepreneur, and Investor, WatchVIM presents a distinctive fusion of content that celebrates creativity and inclusivity.

With an extensive collection of more than 600 titles, including 10 captivating original series, WatchVIM provides a wealth of choices for enthusiastic viewers. Subscribers can opt for a monthly fee of $5.99 or an annual subscription priced at $49.99, highlighting the platform's affordability and accessibility for all audiences.

Encompassing genres from Drama, Comedy, and Action to Reality, Crime, and Thriller, WatchVIM caters to diverse preferences by offering a wide array of content. The platform's standout series, including "THIRTY," "Scottsdale," "Conframa," and "Cheetah in August," along with films like "As I Am" and "District," promise an immersive and captivating entertainment experience.

WatchVIM excels in providing fresh and engaging content with 3 to 4 new titles weekly, establishing itself as a premier entertainment hub. The platform proudly supports talent and creativity, allocating 25% of third-party revenue for upcoming projects, highlighting WatchVIM's commitment to equitable compensation and endorsing content contributors, despite its non-union status in response to WGA & SAG-AFTRA developments.

WatchVIM's streaming service offers a unique perspective on digital content, emphasizing diversity, creativity, and inclusivity beyond mere entertainment.

For additional information, please visit https://watchvim.com/.

Media Contact

Holly Morgan, Holly Morgan Media, 1 4808886074, [email protected], hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE WatchVIM