Water Industry Leader Jim Schlaman Joins Woolpert to Direct Water and Energy Utilities

"I am excited to work with this incredible team to expand Woolpert's services and expertise, broaden the firm's geographic reach, and tackle complex challenges through partnerships and exceptional client service," Schlaman said.

"By focusing on our team, fostering a collaborative spirit internally and with our clients, and elevating world-class client services, we're excited to be a knowledgeable and reliable partner in helping to solve the world's greatest water and energy challenges."

Schlaman, a One Water Council member for the U.S. Water Alliance, said that the water and energy markets are at a critical juncture.

"As we look ahead, the availability of fresh water and the issue of water scarcity are being intensified by several factors: population growth, the rapid expansion of data centers and hydrogen hubs that are essential to modern technology but demand more water and energy for cooling, the depletion of groundwater systems affecting both drinking and agricultural water supplies, nutrient pollution and emerging contaminants degrading our watersheds and ecosystems, and the deterioration of aging infrastructure," Schlaman said. "Water and energy are the cornerstones of our society, yet current projections show that global demand will outstrip supply in both markets. Therefore, it is crucial that we continue to address these challenges through collaboration, innovation, investment, and a relentless focus on building resilience and sustainability into all our efforts."

Schlaman, who holds a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas, will work closely with Woolpert Vice President and Infrastructure Sector Leader Bryan Dickerson. Dickerson and Schlaman have a successful history of working together on large-scale water and infrastructure projects.

"Jim is known for his exceptional leadership, passion for the industry, and innovative approach to tackling complex infrastructure challenges," Dickerson said. "His deep knowledge of the water, wastewater, stormwater, and energy sectors, combined with his collaborative and entrepreneurial spirit, will be invaluable as Woolpert continues to expand its Utilities Market services. His track record of delivering impactful results for both clients and teams is remarkable, and I am confident his leadership will drive even greater success for Woolpert and our clients."

