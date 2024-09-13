Water Pig BBQ's Convenient Family-Style To-Go Meals Save Guests Time and Money When They're Feeding a Crowd in Pensacola Beach

Water Pig BBQ (waterpigbbq.com), one of Pensacola Beach's top-ranked restaurants according to Tripadvisor and the destination's only barbecue restaurant, now offers family-style to-go meals that can feed up to 10 people. Post this

"We knew from listening to locals and visitors alike that groups of people were often looking for takeout options in Pensacola Beach but couldn't find a menu that met their needs," said Manuel Rodriguez, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage for Innisfree Hotels, which operates five Pensacola Beach hotel properties in addition to Bonsai, Fish Heads, Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega, Red Fish Blue Fish, Riptides Sports Grill & Tiki Bar, Sal de Mar, Salt, and Water Pig BBQ. "Water Pig has effectively solved this dilemma, making it easy for families and boaters to enjoy our authentic, low-and-slow smoked barbecue and delectable homemade side dishes."

Water Pig BBQ's Boat-n-Go and Family Meals include a half pan of pulled pork, 12 fresh slider buns, two quarts of baked beans, and two quarts of either coleslaw or potato salad, plus utensils and napkins, for just $99. Guests can upgrade their meal to include juicy, tender brisket for an additional $15. Boaters can call in their order, and Water Pig BBQ will have their Boat-n-Go packed up and ready for a seamless handoff right on the water.

"Guests love the experience of taking their barbecue to the beach or one of the beautiful parks in our area or enjoying an easy, no-prep meal on their boat or in their hotel room," said Rodriguez. "With Water Pig's new offerings, there's no need to shower, make a grocery run, or figure out who will be in charge of cleanup. Just call us, and we'll take care of the rest."

To satisfy guests looking for a good libation and appetizer, including anyone waiting on their to-go orders, Water Pig BBQ offers a Happy Hour at the bar Sunday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Offerings vary with the season, and new dishes and cocktails are introduced regularly throughout the year.

Water Pig BBQ is located just steps from the Santa Rosa Sound at 5 Via De Luna Drive and is open daily for lunch and dinner. For menus and more information, visit waterpigbbq.com or call 850-565-4863.

