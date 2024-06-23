Water Quality of Las Vegas Partners with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada to Provide Clean Water to Families

Jeremy Prevost, CEO/Founder of Water Quality of Las Vegas, echoes this sentiment, "Candlelighters has been a very important cause to myself over the years. Giving back to the children has been an honor and privilege." Post this

Water Quality of Las Vegas has always been dedicated to ensuring that every drop of water in your home is as pure and healthy as it can be. Our mission, which began with a simple yet powerful goal, is to provide the residents of Las Vegas and its surrounding communities with the highest quality water filtration solutions. We understand the vital role water plays in daily life, and we strive to enhance living experiences by improving the water used every day. Our team, driven by a passion for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, works tirelessly to bring you the best in water filtration technology.

A Heartfelt Partnership

In this unique partnership, Water Quality of Las Vegas and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada will be giving away over $25,000 in clean water options to Candlelighters families. This generosity aims to provide these deserving families with the best quality water, supporting them as they focus on their health and well-being.

"We are thrilled to partner with Water Quality Las Vegas for this special giveaway. What an opportunity to provide deserving families with the best quality water to support them as they focus on their health and well-being. We are grateful for the generosity of Water Quality Las Vegas and excited about the difference these water systems will make in the lives of Candlelighters families." - Kimberly Kindig, CEO, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada

Jeremy Prevost, CEO/Founder of Water Quality of Las Vegas, echoes this sentiment, "Candlelighters has been a very important cause to myself over the years. Giving back to the children has been an honor and privilege."

How to Participate

Families and community members are encouraged to follow Candlelighters and Water Quality of Las Vegas on Facebook and Instagram for details on how to participate in this impactful giveaway.

About Water Quality of Las Vegas

About Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada

The Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is dedicated to providing emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer.

