Water Saver Solutions Recognizes Children's Hospital of Orange County as 2023 Water Conservation Champion

"Water Saver Solutions helped us reduce water usage in critical areas of our hospital. The success of sustainable water management practices is evident in the tangible reduction of water usage and preservation of water quality." - CHOC Executive Director of Facilities Management, Mervyn Simon

As part of this collaborative effort, Water Saver Solutions, Inc. conducted a comprehensive water audit in 2016, examining various areas such as cooling towers, domestic fixtures, sterilizers, and irrigation systems at CHOC Hospital. Through this meticulous process, Water Saver Solutions, Inc. identified numerous opportunities to enhance water efficiency.

Key achievements for CHOC include:

Reducing North and South Tower's soft water regeneration frequency

Retrofitting domestic fixtures with antimicrobial water-saving devices

Upgrading to five highly efficient steam sterilizers to eliminate constant flows of tempering water

Replaced aging equipment with four new modern vacuum pumps

As a result of these efforts, CHOC has successfully reduced overall water usage in 2023 by over a third of what it once was. Implementation strategies encompassed retrofitting domestic fixtures with water-saving components, including antimicrobial faucet laminars and showerheads designed exclusively for healthcare. Additionally, modifications to major water-consuming systems were facilitated through planned capital expenditures, leading to improved operational efficiencies by replacing aging equipment.

Water Saver Solutions, Inc. founder and CEO, Charles Bragdon, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "CHOC is not only a vital community resource but a beacon of dedication to the well-being of children. Their unwavering commitment to sustainable water conservation practices is truly impressive. Additionally, their significant investment in capital projects to replace equipment showcases their proactive approach to ensuring the highest standards of care and efficiency. We are proud to recognize CHOC as a leader in both healthcare and water conservation."

About Water Saver Solutions, Inc.: Water Saver Solutions, Inc., also recognized as "The H2R0I People," is a leading firm dedicated to empowering healthcare entities to maximize their water utilization to bolster financial performance. Since its inception in 2008, the company has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive water management solutions, including water audits, system surveys, consulting, engineering services, installation, and maintenance of flow control devices, and ensuring code compliance. Committed to driving quantifiable enhancements in water conservation, efficiency, and safety, Water Saver Solutions, Inc. stands poised to support clients in attaining operational excellence.

