Water Saver Solutions Recognizes Providence Oregon as 2024 Water Conservation Champion

"Water Saver Solutions, Inc. has been instrumental in helping us significantly reduce water consumption across 23 of our Oregon hospitals, clinics and office buildings," said Garth Didlick, Senior Director Environment of Care|Facilities Engineering, Safety & Security at Providence Oregon. "The impact of our sustainable water management strategies is evident—not only in measurable reductions but also in preserving water quality and reinforcing our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship."

A Commitment to Environmental Leadership

Providence uses its WE ACT framework addressing Waste, Energy/water, Agriculture/food, Chemicals and Transportation to further its sustainability strategy, including water conservation. By partnering with Water Saver Solutions, Inc., the organization continues to take meaningful steps toward carbon negative by 2030.

To support this mission, Water Saver Solutions, Inc. conducted an extensive Level 3 Water Audit in 2022 and 2023, assessing key areas such as:

Plant Operations

Domestic fixtures

Kitchen

Medical Process Equipment

Irrigation

This detailed evaluation helped identify significant opportunities for improvement and led to the successful implementation of water-efficient solutions.

Key Achievements

Providence Oregon's sustainability efforts resulted in:

Retrofitting all domestic fixtures with water-saving devices across 23 facilities, including antimicrobial faucet laminars, Medi-Shower showerheads, and reduced-flush toilet handles.

Implementing Water Saver Solutions, Inc.'s FixtureCare® system, streamlining fixture tracking and maintenance.

Improving reverse osmosis (RO) efficiency by reducing wastewater.

Replaced older sterilizers with new water-efficient models.

Optimizing landscape controllers and sprinkler head efficiency.

Industry Leader in Action

Water Saver Solutions, Inc. founder and CEO, Charles Bragdon, commended Providence Oregon's efforts, stating, "Providence Oregon is not just a healthcare provider—it is a leader in environmental sustainability. Their commitment to water conservation is a model for other organizations looking to make a lasting impact. We are honored to support their journey toward responsible water stewardship."

About Water Saver Solutions, Inc.

Recognized as "The H2R0I People," Water Saver Solutions, Inc. is a premier water conservation firm dedicated to optimizing water efficiency for healthcare organizations. Since 2008, Water Saver Solutions, Inc. has delivered comprehensive water management solutions, including: water audits and system surveys, consulting and engineering services, installation and maintenance of flow control devices and code compliance and regulatory support.

By delivering measurable improvements in water conservation, efficiency, and safety, Water Saver Solutions, Inc. continues to help healthcare institutions enhance sustainability while improving financial performance.

