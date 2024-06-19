WaterBoss Introduces New Line of Water Filtration Systems for the Home

"Installing a whole house water filter is an easy and effective way for homeowners to instantly protect their home against contaminants, safeguard their plumbing and extend the lifespan of costly major appliances, especially the water heater." Post this

The new WaterBoss whole house filtration system is NSF-tested and certified to remove up to 96.9% of chlorine taste and odor. Copper-Zinc (KDF™) aids in the reduction of chlorine, extends the life of the system and inhibits bacteria and algae growth. Activated carbon removes up to 96.9% of chlorine. Removing chlorine from tap water provides many benefits throughout the entire home, including better-tasting drinking water, improved air quality, noticeably healthier, softer skin and hair in the shower, and less color fading in the laundry.

In addition to the whole house filter, the new WaterBoss whole house conditioning system uses innovative salt-free technology to remove scale buildup without salt or electricity. Removing scale from tap water and preventing buildup helps extend the life of pipes and major household appliances, including the washing machine, refrigerator/ice maker, dishwasher, water heater and more.

Proudly designed, engineered and assembled in the USA, WaterBoss whole house treatment products have been engineered for trusted reliability and easy DIY-installation. For added peace of mind, both whole house solutions come with a six-year or 600,000-gallon limited warranty and will protect your home without any noticeable difference in water pressure.

"Whether you want to remove contaminants from your drinking water or extend the life of your appliances, WaterBoss has a water treatment solution to meet your home's needs," adds Karge.

The new WaterBoss whole house water filter and descaler are now available nationwide for consumer purchase at Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers, starting at $299.99. Visit www.waterboss.com for additional details.

About WaterBoss

WaterBoss®, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), has been committed to providing American-made, high-quality water solutions for the home for over 30 years. Known for its high-quality water softeners, WaterBoss recently introduced a line of whole house water filtration systems for the home. Whether a homeowner is looking to soften their water to extend the lifespan of their appliances or to improve the quality of their drinking water, WaterBoss has a trusted, dependable solution to meet each home's needs. Visit www.waterboss.com for more information.

