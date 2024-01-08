WaterCube 100 to Debut at CES 2024: IoT-Enabled Appliance Generates a Household's Daily Fresh Water Supply from Air

"WaterCube 100 is part of a concerted effort to end the water scarcity that affects more than one-third of people worldwide." – Dr. David Stuckenberg, co-founder and COO of Genesis Systems Post this

"Water scarcity, or lack of fresh water access, affects more than 40% of the global population, and by 2050 the world will need to feed an estimated two billion people — requiring even more water," said Genesis Systems co-founder and COO Dr. David Stuckenberg. "WaterCube 100 is part of a concerted effort to end the water scarcity that affects more than one-third of people worldwide. By 2025, 1.8 billion people will live in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity, and two-thirds of the world's population could live under water-stressed conditions. Our products can provide millions of gallons of water daily and run completely on green energy and renewables: WaterCube 1000 can generate enough water daily for an entire village, while WaterCube 100 provides the same technology to the consumer market. Consumers have had few options to date other than to treat or filter water provided by utilities or even purchase or have it delivered. WaterCube 100 generates all the fresh, clean water a household needs with minimal upkeep and no expensive construction, providing consumers worldwide with a safe, secure and sustainable water source."

WaterCube 100 (WC-100) is designed for home or office, allowing users to produce fresh water easily. From the moment WaterCube 100 powers on, users gain peace of mind knowing they have clean, affordable water their way. The benefits and features include:

Monitors water quality via the WaterCube app, powered by AWS;

Sleek design and Intuitive IoT controls ensure seamless integration into any home, apartment or office;

Eliminates reliance on traditional water sources;

Ensures purity of water supply into homes;

Reduces dependence on external infrastructure; and

Multiple filtration stages that exceed National Science Foundation standards, ensuring the purest standards of water quality.

WATERCUBE WC-100 PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

Water Generation: >100 (Gal/Day)

Humidity: >35% Humidity (ideal)

Electricity Supply: 240 Vac Single Phase 30A (U.S.)

Energy Consumption: 12kW Nominal (1 kWh/ gal)

Date Available: Q1 2024

Estimated Shipping: Q2 2024

Genesis Systems invites CES media and attendees to experience WaterCube 100 firsthand and learn more about how it can transform the way households access clean, fresh water. Contact [email protected] to schedule an interview during CES 2024, January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

About Genesis Systems

Genesis Systems LLC® is an industrial technology company pioneering, developing, and marketing renewable and sustainable technologies that aid freshwater resource generation and environmental transformation and enhancement. Genesis Systems's Renewal Water from Air (RWA) technology helps users make "water their way" at the place and quantity needed almost everywhere. The company has nearly a decade of engineering, research, and development in partnerships with the best minds in multiple scientific and engineering disciplines across the United States.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. David Stuckenberg and Shannon Stuckenberg to sustainably solve global water scarcity, Genesis Systems is a privately held company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Follow Genesis Systems on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X, or learn more at Genesis Systems.

Media Contact

Mindy Hull, Genesis Systems, 1 415 889 9977, [email protected], https://genesissystems.com/

SOURCE Genesis Systems