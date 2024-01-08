WaterCube 100 to Debut at CES 2024: IoT-Enabled Appliance Generates a Household's Daily Fresh Water Supply from Air

CES Innovation Award winner, WaterCube 100 by Genesis Systems, is an IoT-enabled home and office appliance that sustainably supplies 100+ gallons of fresh water using renewable water from air technology
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genesis Systems®, a global technology leader developing solutions for water scarcity, will debut the WaterCube™ 100 (WC-100™) at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). A 2024 CES Innovation Award honoree in the Smart Home category, Genesis Systems will showcase their new WaterCube 100 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth 9963 from January 9 - 12, 2024. Genesis Systems co-founder and COO Dr. David Stuckenberg will also moderate the CES 2024 sustainability panel, "Not All Air and Water Is Equal" on Thursday, January 11 at 10 am at the Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4304.
The WaterCube 100 is an IoT-enabled home and office appliance the size of an HVAC unit that can sustainably generate more than 100 gallons of fresh water daily from the air around them — enough for a household of four — using Renewable Water from Air (RWA) technology. Genesis Systems' technology mimics nature's process to extract water from the air. It was designed for ease of maintenance and reliability and represents a technological leap and major change from conventional water sourcing methods, such as municipal supplies, wells, or drought-prone bodies of water. WaterCube 100 supplies homeowners with enough clean, drinkable water to meet their household's water demand, reducing or even eliminating dependence on municipal water grids or wells.
"Water scarcity, or lack of fresh water access, affects more than 40% of the global population, and by 2050 the world will need to feed an estimated two billion people — requiring even more water," said Genesis Systems co-founder and COO Dr. David Stuckenberg. "WaterCube 100 is part of a concerted effort to end the water scarcity that affects more than one-third of people worldwide. By 2025, 1.8 billion people will live in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity, and two-thirds of the world's population could live under water-stressed conditions. Our products can provide millions of gallons of water daily and run completely on green energy and renewables: WaterCube 1000 can generate enough water daily for an entire village, while WaterCube 100 provides the same technology to the consumer market. Consumers have had few options to date other than to treat or filter water provided by utilities or even purchase or have it delivered. WaterCube 100 generates all the fresh, clean water a household needs with minimal upkeep and no expensive construction, providing consumers worldwide with a safe, secure and sustainable water source."
WaterCube 100 (WC-100) is designed for home or office, allowing users to produce fresh water easily. From the moment WaterCube 100 powers on, users gain peace of mind knowing they have clean, affordable water their way. The benefits and features include:
- Monitors water quality via the WaterCube app, powered by AWS;
- Sleek design and Intuitive IoT controls ensure seamless integration into any home, apartment or office;
- Eliminates reliance on traditional water sources;
- Ensures purity of water supply into homes;
- Reduces dependence on external infrastructure; and
- Multiple filtration stages that exceed National Science Foundation standards, ensuring the purest standards of water quality.
WATERCUBE WC-100 PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:
- Water Generation: >100 (Gal/Day)
- Humidity: >35% Humidity (ideal)
- Electricity Supply: 240 Vac Single Phase 30A (U.S.)
- Energy Consumption: 12kW Nominal (1 kWh/ gal)
- Date Available: Q1 2024
- Estimated Shipping: Q2 2024
Genesis Systems invites CES media and attendees to experience WaterCube 100 firsthand and learn more about how it can transform the way households access clean, fresh water. Contact [email protected] to schedule an interview during CES 2024, January 9-12 in Las Vegas.
About Genesis Systems
Genesis Systems LLC® is an industrial technology company pioneering, developing, and marketing renewable and sustainable technologies that aid freshwater resource generation and environmental transformation and enhancement. Genesis Systems's Renewal Water from Air (RWA) technology helps users make "water their way" at the place and quantity needed almost everywhere. The company has nearly a decade of engineering, research, and development in partnerships with the best minds in multiple scientific and engineering disciplines across the United States.
Founded in 2017 by Dr. David Stuckenberg and Shannon Stuckenberg to sustainably solve global water scarcity, Genesis Systems is a privately held company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Follow Genesis Systems on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X, or learn more at Genesis Systems.
Media Contact
Mindy Hull, Genesis Systems, 1 415 889 9977, [email protected], https://genesissystems.com/
SOURCE Genesis Systems
Share this article