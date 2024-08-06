WaterField Expands Made-in-USA Classic Waxed Canvas Vitesse Collection; First up -- the Vitesse Backpack

I carry my 16-inch MacBook Pro, lunch, light jacket, and other necessities in the Vitesse Backpack. It's so flexible that I can take it anywhere — work, my travels, or just around town. Post this

The backpack's spacious main compartment is accessible via an extra wide opening that allows users to find items in the lower reaches of their bag more easily. The outer edges may be hooked to the sides of the backpack to maintain its streamlined shape or may remain unhooked to increase capacity. A built-in laptop pocket is large enough for a 16-inch MacBook Pro with or without the WaterField Neo Sleeve, and an open-topped pocket and three pen slots keep small accessories near the top of the bag for easy access.

A pleated, satchel-style front pocket with two internal organizing pockets keeps frequently needed items like phone, keys, wallet, and glasses organized and handy. A thick waxed canvas flap secures the pocket with a modern, paragliding-style buckle that is easy to operate with one hand. The unlined backpack showcases the timeless beauty of a traditional textile that has endured through the ages.

Features at a glance:

, 15-oz, water-resistant waxed canvas from a reputable mill that has produced the textile since 1930. Expandable top opening grants wide, easy access to contents; can pin down with G-hooks on either side to maintain bag's streamlined shape or leave up for added capacity.

Canvas laptop pocket fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro with or without a WaterField Neo Sleeve.

Open pocket for accessories and three pen slots organize small items.

Pleated front pocket, with two interior organizational pockets, keeps phone, wallet, AirPods, etc. handy.

Metal paragliding-inspired buckle secures front pocket and operates easily with one hand.

Rear wheeled suitcase passthrough, with clever Velcro® patch in the middle, keeps bag securely in place for easy airport navigation.

YKK®, waterproof, dual-sided zippers protect from the elements and add convenience.

Ergonomic, neoprene-padded, moisture-wicking straps keep users comfortable and dry.

Leather-wrapped handle facilitates a quick grab or hangs on a hook.

The Vitesse Collection presents quintessential American craftsmanship at its finest. The cotton-based canvas is treated with food- and pharmaceutical-grade wax to create lifelong resistance to inclement weather while remaining breathable. The bag's classic lines and materials age beautifully and shift easily from professional to casual settings.

The Vitesse Backpack joins WaterField's Vitesse Musette, Musette Plus, Messenger, and Briefcase. Each week in August, WaterField will introduce a new bag style to the Vitesse Collection with the Sling, Vertical Musette, and Duffel to follow today's announcement.

Pricing & Availability

Vitesse Backpack:

Price: $219

Color & Materials: blue or brown 15-oz waxed canvas. Full-grain, leather handle wrap and logo. Metal paragliding-inspired buckle. Nylon webbing. YKK® waterproof zipper. Custom metal zipper pulls. Metal G-hooks.

Size and weight: 15.5 x 12 x 8 inches; 2 lbs.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins Friday, August 9.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

