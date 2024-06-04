Waterfield Introduces Industry's First Custom Backpack for the Apple Vision Pro and Accessories

We set out to create a specialized Vision Pro backpack that carries the Vision Pro along with the auxiliary devices users need to use the device most effectively and efficiently. Post this

"Customers told us that the typing precisely with their Vision Pro was difficult and that to be truly productive, they connect the headset to other Apple devices — their Mac, keyboard, and trackpad," said company owner, Gary Waterfield. "So, we set out to create a specialized Vision Pro backpack that carries the Vision Pro along with everything else they'd need to be effective and efficient. The result is an innovative backpack with excellent protection, easy access, and creative features all wrapped in a stylish, professional look."

Tailored for individuals who transport the Vision Pro to and from work or on their travels, the Backpack for Apple Vision Pro offers a comfortable, elegant solution suitable for any setting. The modular backpack makes the most out of every inch of space and protects the Vision Pro on all sides. A padded, removable, middle shelf divides the pack into two independently accessible compartments. Firm foam protects the bag's front, back, bottom, and sides and helps the Backpack for Apple Vision Pro keep its shape and stand upright.

The lower section of the Vision Pro backpack forms a highly padded bunker for the Vision Pro and accessories with padded pockets and pouches designed to protect the computer and keep it stable. A padded "hammock" supports the Vision Pro headset (with headband attached) off the bottom of the bag. A padded "hatbox" with Ultrasuede® ZEISS Optical Insert pockets sits between the computer and headband to hold accessories and to keep the Vision Pro snugly in place. A padded pocket protects the front of the Vision Pro and holds the battery, extra headband, power adapter, cables, and Magic Trackpad. Two removable accessory pouches, tailored to fit on either side of the "hammock," stow additional items while providing further protection and stability for the Vision Pro.

The backpack's upper compartment includes access to a padded, built-in MacBook Pro laptop sleeve, a padded keyboard pocket, a secure zippered pocket (with a hidden AirTag pocket inside), and space for additional personal items such as lunch or a light jacket, or tech equipment such as a handheld gaming device and accessories. Each of the two main compartments is independently accessible via smooth-gliding waterproof zippers.

Flexible carrying options – ergonomic shoulder straps with moisture-wicking mesh padding, a leather-lined handle, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough — enhance convenience on the train, in the office, and at the airport.

Features at a Glance:

Extensive Organization and Protection

Custom lower Vision Pro compartment includes a: Removable, padded "hammock" that elevates the spatial computer off the bottom of the bag, Padded accessory pocket that holds extra headband, cables, power adapter, battery, and Magic Trackpad while providing additional protection for the front of the device, Padded accessory "hatbox," with two scratch-free Ultrasuede® ZEISS Optical Insert pockets, that fits within the headspace of the Vision Pro, keeping the headset in place, Small ballistic nylon zippered pouches that hold additional accessories or small items —custom fit to rest outside the "hammock" further securing the Vision Pro and protecting its sides.

Distinct upper compartment includes a built-in padded laptop sleeve (accommodating up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro) and a padded Magic Keyboard pocket on one side, and a zippered mesh pocket with a hidden AirTag pocket on the other.

Premium materials

Highly water-resistant 1680 denier ballistic nylon

YKK waterproof zippers

Custom metal zipper pulls that can be locked together (lock not included)

Firm impact-resistant foam and multiple layers of fleece-like padding

Shock-absorbing neoprene-padded bottom

Removable, padded, foam and fleece middle divider

Gold, easy-clean, water-resistant liner that increases interior visibility in the upper compartment

Flexible Carry Options

Ergonomic, neoprene-padded straps and back, each lined with moisture-wicking mesh

Leather-wrapped handle for briefcase-style carry

Wheeled suitcase passthrough

WaterField Designs actively involves its customer community in product development through its unique Community Design projects. The inspiration for the Backpack for Apple Vision Pro originated from a project aimed at crafting the ultimate Vision Pro case, and customers resoundingly asked for a customized Vision Pro backpack. The custom Backpack joins WaterField's Shield Case for Apple Vision Pro, a compact, protective case to transport the spatial computer alone or within another bag.

The new Backpack for Apple Vision Pro joins the company's full line of backpacks, briefcases, duffels, gaming cases, wallets, and cases for tech devices, all designed to transport and protect the gear modern professionals carry throughout their day and on their travels. All WaterField Designs products have been handcrafted to meticulous standards in San Francisco since 1998.

Availability and Pricing

Backpack for Vision Pro: $419.

Color: Custom 1680 denier black ballistic nylon with a small, black, full-grain leather logo.

Materials: YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal zipper pulls (can be locked together; lock not included), gold rip-stop nylon, firm foam padding, shock-absorbing neoprene, fleece-like padding, and breathable mesh padding.

Dimensions and weight: 16.5 x 12 x 6.5 inches; 2.8 lbs.

Preorder now. First production run ships June 11, 2024.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases, and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

WaterField Designs, Shield Case for Apple Vision Pro, and SFBags are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright ©2024. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact

Heidi Marzke, Waterfield Designs, 4152970088, [email protected], https://www.sfbags.com

