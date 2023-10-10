WaterField Introduces X-Air Duffel in X-Pac®: The Ultimate Lightweight Travel Companion for Maximizing Personal Item Capacity

The ultra-light, waterproof, and hard-wearing X-Pac® gives the X-Air Duffel an on-the-move vibe. You can carry it on your wheelie suitcase, over your shoulder, or by the soft leather handles. Tweet this

Handcrafted in San Francisco from X-Pac® textile known for durability and water resistance, the X-Air Duffel ensures reliable protection for tech and personal belongings. Waterproof YKK zippers further enhance security.

Whether traveling for business or leisure, everyone now travels with tech devices. The X-Air Duffel boasts a mobile office compartment featuring a TSA-friendly padded laptop sleeve for laptops up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a pocket for tablets up to 12.9 inches, and additional pockets for chargers, a power brick, cords, and other accessories.

Exterior pockets provide easy access to critical items at various stages in a traveler's journey. Roomy front pockets hold ID, tickets, passport, phone, wallet, keys, and other quick-access items. Self-finding magnetic Fidlock® buckles keep them secure. Deep side pockets remain flat when empty but expand to hold belongings frequently needed in flight like a large water bottle, a book, or snacks, or — when out and about — a light jacket or umbrella.

The spacious main compartment includes two compression straps and easily accommodates several packing cubes, making it ideal for a few days' travel. Two organization pockets are large enough to hold headphones and a pocket organizer. Gold water-resistant lining lights up the interior so belongings are easy to find.

For ultimate convenience, the X-Air Duffel includes multiple carry options: a rear slot slides over a wheeled suitcase for easing through airports, 11-inch leather-wrapped handles can be worn over a shoulder or carried comfortably by hand, and the company's Supreme Shoulder Strap lightens the load for longer carries. A rear pocket stows magazines or notebooks or serves as an ideal place to stash receipts and other items when in a hurry.

Features at a glance:

Handcrafted from lightweight, waterproof, tear-resistant X-Pac® high-performance textile with leather accents and YKK waterproof zippers.

Mobile office compartment includes TSA-friendly built-in padded laptop sleeve (up to 16-inch Macbook Pro), tablet pocket (up to 12.9 inches), and two organizational pockets.

Spacious main compartment opens like a suitcase and includes two compression straps to keep packed items in place, two organizational pockets, and a key tether .

. Deep front pockets secure with self-finding magnetic Fidlock® buckles.

Flush side pockets expand to hold a 3.5-inch diameter water bottle or other frequently-accessed items.

A full-length open rear pocket stows magazines or quick-stash items.

Multiple carry options include a suitcase handle passthrough, a Supreme Suspension Strap, and 11-inch leather-wrapped handles (for hand or shoulder carry).

Gold, water-resistant liner lights up the interior making contents easy to find.

Fits under most airline seats leaving a bit of room to stretch legs.

Forthcoming pieces in the company's X-Air Collection include a travel wallet, a travel backpack, and an Air Caddy, each in lightweight, indestructible X-Pac®.

Availability & Pricing

X-Air Duffel in-flight personal item

Price: $449.

Colors & materials: X-Pac® high-performance textile in black, deep blue, slate, or olive green. Full-grain black leather accents. YKK water-resistant zippers. Fidlock® self-finding magnetic buckles. Metal D-rings. Leather-lined handles. Removable Supreme Suspension Strap.

Dimensions & weight: 16 x 10.75 x 9.75 inches; 2.4 lbs.

Padded laptop compartment fits devices up to 14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches (16-inch MacBook Pro).

Pre-order today. Shipping begins Friday, October 13.

