WaterField Revamps Popular Tech Folios with Transparent Pockets, Modern Fabrics for M4 MacBooks

"We've made a great bag even better," said WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield. "Our new transparent, high-performance, Monolite™ mesh zippered pockets let you instantly spot any piece of gear you need. Combined with new in-case charging capability, enhanced comfortable handles, and sophisticated textile upgrades, these new Tech Folios are engineered to be the professional tool that tech specialists deserve."

Part laptop bag, part tech organizer, the Tech Folios open like a book via smooth-gliding waterproof zippers. Inside, a multitude of transparent pockets allows users to immediately identify USB cords, dongles, adapters, earbuds, SD cards, flash drives, and more. Cords can be loosely bundled and easily inserted into the pockets — a significant time saver since there's no need to strap them in perfectly coiled. Two soft, open-topped pockets hold and protect a hard drive, backup battery, power supply or other bulky items. Behind one panel of pockets is a padded, protective M4 MacBook Pro or iPad (or similarly sized device) compartment that now supports in-case charging.

The front of these upgraded gear organizer s sports a premium, full-grain leather panel that lends it a professional look. Waterproof zippers around the panel open to reveal quick-access pockets for a smartphone, the Apple Pencil or Surface Pen, ballpoints, and other frequently used items. WaterField's distinctive new silver liner brightens the interior, making items easy to spot. An enhanced, ergonomic carry handle and D-rings to attach to an optional shoulder strap allow the case to be used as a small satchel or inserted into a larger bag. In addition to the existing colorways of brown waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather or black ballistic nylon with black full-grain leather, the Folios are now offered in blue Forza textile matched with full-grain leather for a modern look.

KEY FEATURES:

Transparent Pockets: A variety of interior zippered pockets constructed with durable, see-through Monolite™ ripstop mesh organizes gear for instant visibility. Monolite™ is resistant to snagging and abrasion, suitable even for pointy objects. Pockets fit popular tech accessories of different shapes and sizes.

Padded Pockets: Soft, open-topped pockets securely hold and protect larger items like a hard drive, backup battery, or power supply.

Enhanced Laptop Protection: Padded laptop compartments now feature side cutouts, enabling in-case charging and easier device insertion and removal. The pockets are lined with fleece fabric laminated with soft foam and closed cell 1/8-inch foam.

Padded Handles: New ergonomic handles feature a soft nylon weave and 6mm neoprene padding for improved comfort (on medium and large versions).

Silver Lining: A new silver-colored interior lining enhances visibility while maintaining a professional aesthetic. The diamond weave pattern ensures strength and durability.

Professional Modern Exterior: Now available in blue high-performance Forza textile with full-grain leather accents for a modern look. Also available in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with full-grain leather.

Quick-Access Front Pockets: Waterproof zippers secure a front panel that opens to reveal additional pockets for frequently used items like smartphones, styluses, and pens.

The new Tech Folios join WaterField's full collection of innovative cases and bags designed to protect and organize tech gear for professionals.

Availability and Pricing

Prices: Compact: $159; Medium: $199; Large: $219.

Colors and materials: black ballistic nylon or blue, High-performance Forza textile, each with black full-grain leather accents; tan waxed canvas with distressed, chocolate, full-grain leather accents.

Dimensions and weight:

Compact: fits up to 10.9 in. M4 iPad Pro—9.25 x 10.75 x 2 in.; 1.25 lbs.

Medium: fits up to 14-in. M4 MacBook Pro—13.5 x 10.25 x 2 in.; 1.45 lbs.

Large: fits up to 16-in. M4 MacBook Pro—15 x 11.25 x 2 in.; 1.75 lbs.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins October 31, 2024.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

