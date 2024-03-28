Waterfield Tech Introduces New Suite of Generative AI Solutions to Accelerate the AI-First Contact Center

First-of-its-kind applied AI offering gets contact centers off the AI sidelines; delivers an easy, flexible and continuous path to lower costs, drive competitive advantage
BOSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterfield Tech, a leading global customer engagement solutions provider, today announced its new suite of generative AI solutions. This innovative offering enables contact center leaders to build on the promise of AI in their organizations with low risk and affordable cost to improve the customer experience.
The race to incorporate AI into the contact center has begun – it's chaotic, fast-moving, and high stakes. Unlike its predecessor technologies, generative AI's ability to reason and understand a customer's intent without them having to explicitly state it can play a powerful role in increasing self-service and reducing reliance on junior agents.
With generative AI, building a contact center solution prototype is fairly simple. However, getting that solution to the point where it is enterprise-ready; optimized for speed, cost, performance and scale; and ensuring it has the appropriate guardrails to keep the solution on track and on-topic, can be a challenge.
Waterfield Tech's suite of GPT solutions eliminates these barriers. With this offering, contact center leaders can explore AI's potential and rapidly realize its benefits to bolster efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the customer experience, all while creating a extensible framework to implement AI over time and based on data-driven insights.
Waterfield Tech's suite of GPT solutions includes:
- taskGPT, delivers on the promise of AI providing a truly disruptive solution that lowers the cost and time to deliver and optimize human-like conversational self-service.
- routeGPT, a fully hosted, managed, and secure AI-driven routing solution powered by generative AI solves the challenge of moving customers to the right place. Be that another area of self-service or an agent.
- faqGPT, supports Q&A interactions from website visitors, agents, sales reps, and more- providing accurate responses based on a company's website and/or knowledge base in a fraction of the time required for live chat.
"Generative AI is the key to unleashing productivity gains – and the pressure is on for contact center leaders to implement AI now," said Michael Fisher, Chief Product Officer, Waterfield Tech. "We're proud to introduce our suite of generative AI solutions to provide clients with expert choices and to help guide their decisions. Waterfield is uniquely positioned to marry the bleeding-edge innovation with tried-and-true practices and institutional knowledge so that our clients can extract maximum value from their tech investments and deliver on their AI strategy."
For more information on Waterfield Tech's suite of generative AI solutions, visit waterfieldtech.com/applied-ai.
About Waterfield Tech
Waterfield Tech transforms customer engagement for organizations worldwide. Operating across six continents, our employees leverage a consultative, client-centric approach to design, build, and manage scalable, omnichannel and AI-enabled customer experience solutions. Our breakthrough innovations in contact center technology, applied artificial intelligence (AAI), and workforce engagement reduce business costs, improve customer satisfaction, and help customers deploy a smarter utilization of the human workforce. To learn more, visit waterfieldtech.com.
