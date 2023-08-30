Waterfield Tech Named Avaya North America Partner of the Year Award Winner

"We're thrilled to be Avaya's SLED Partner of the Year — it's a testament to our shared vision of 'innovating without disruption'," said Evan Jones, Chief Customer Officer of Waterfield Tech. Tweet this

For close to 20 years, Waterfield Tech has partnered with Avaya to deliver bespoke customer engagement solutions that are secure, reliable, and scalable to meet the distinct needs of education and government entities.

"We're thrilled to be Avaya's SLED Partner of the Year — it's a testament to our shared vision of 'innovating without disruption'," said Evan Jones, Chief Customer Officer of Waterfield Tech. "The State, Local, and Education sectors face unique challenges. They're looking to move away from dated, on-premises systems while also adopting the latest cloud applications and technologies. Avaya's hybrid cloud solutions, complemented by Waterfield's technology orchestration services, let you migrate at your own pace and are tailor-made to address these needs."

Avaya partners are chosen based upon their growth and revenue. Waterfield Tech joins more than 4,000 global Avaya partners that help power their customers' experiences through Avaya's Edge Program The award-winning partner program helps support joint customers—no matter if their communications are built in the cloud, on premise, or delivered as a hybrid of both.

About Waterfield Tech

Waterfield Tech transforms customer engagement for organizations worldwide. Operating across six continents, our employees leverage a consultative, client-centric approach to design, build, and manage scalable, omnichannel and AI-enabled customer experience solutions. Our breakthrough innovations in contact center technology, applied artificial intelligence (AAI), and workforce engagement reduce business costs, improve customer satisfaction, and help customers deploy a smarter utilization of the human workforce. To learn more, visit waterfieldtech.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya LLC and its affiliates. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com

Media Contact

Kathy Wilson, Waterfield Tech, 1 7813543660, [email protected], www.waterfieldtech.com

SOURCE Waterfield Tech