Waterfield Tech Welcomes Klaus Hillmann as Senior Vice President of Sales

Contact center industry veteran brings nearly 30 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams to Waterfield Tech

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterfield Tech, a leading global customer engagement solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Klaus Hillmann as Senior Vice President of Sales. With nearly three decades of experience in the contact center industry, including significant roles at Avaya and C1, Hillmann has a proven track record of building and leading high-performance sales teams.

Hillmann's decision to join Waterfield Tech was driven by the company's proven capabilities to deliver complex and differentiated solutions for contact center applications. In his new role, Hillmann will enhance the sales organization by focusing on customer outcomes, consultative selling, and leveraging Waterfield Tech's unique services and AI capabilities. Utilizing his extensive experience and leadership skills, Hillmann's approach will ensure Waterfield Tech continues to provide innovative and effective solutions to its clients, further cementing the company's position as a leader in delivering state-of-the-art contact center technologies and services.

"Klaus brings a wealth of knowledge and an impressive track record to Waterfield Tech. His leadership style, focus on customer outcomes, and expertise in consultative selling align perfectly with our goals," said Evan Jones, Chief Customer Officer at Waterfield Tech. "We're confident in his ability to drive our sales organization forward as we continue our evolution as a leading cloud communications provider."

"Waterfield Tech is truly the industry's best-kept secret, known for its cutting-edge approach and commitment to tackling the unique challenges of the contact center world," said Hillmann. "I'm really excited to shine a spotlight on all the incredible work we're doing here, from intelligent office solutions to collaboration to contact center technologies while leveraging automation and artificial intelligence in addition to the critical infrastructure components such as networks, wireless, wireline, and security."

