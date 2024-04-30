WaterField Unveils Innovative Magnetic Cycling iPhone Case and Leather Cycling Tote

To open it, you just pinch it and pull the sides apart, and — one of the coolest things about it — it closes on its own with the most satisfying snap. It's so lightweight and comfortable that I often forget it's there. Post this

No cyclist leaves home without a smartphone anymore. Soft, padded interior lining and side pockets keep the screen protected and separate from cards, cash, and cycling tools. Two sizes support either small or large iPhones, and each tucks perfectly into a cycling jersey pocket.

Check the route on an iPhone? Easy. Make a mechanical tweak? No problem. Retrieving the case is a cinch even on the bike; just reach back and slip a finger through the built-in loop. Handcrafted from X-Pac® high-performance laminate, which is waterproof, lightweight, and strong, the case repels sweat and rain.

WaterField's Deluxe Edition Leather Cycling Tote expands on the current design with additional pockets and beautiful full-grain leather panels. Like the company's existing waxed canvas models, the new deluxe edition includes the same sensible, tall, interior pockets in the main compartment to keep water bottles upright and greasy shoes separated from a helmet, gloves, and clean post-ride clothes. Two side pockets stow sunglasses and snacks for the road on one side and — between rides — the Magnetic Cycling iPhone Case on the other.

Features unique to the Deluxe Edition cycling tote include full-grain leather panels on the front and rear of the bag that develop a gorgeous patina reminiscent of cycling's vintage accessories and help the bag stand upright. The rear panel forms a large open-topped pocket, and the large front zippered pocket with three interior organization pockets adds convenience. Long handles fit over the shoulder and stay there, keeping both hands free to carry or maneuver a bike on the way to the car.

Magnetic Cycling iPhone Case Features:

Crafted from X-Pac®, an ultra-lightweight, waterproof, abrasion-resistant, and 100%-climate-neutral laminate textile. Repels sweat and rain.

A string of rare-earth micromagnets creates a wrap-around, no-fuss "magnetic zipper" closure that is fun and easy to use, even with cycling gloves.

Soft, scratch-free interior padding cushions a smartphone in the center compartment and protects the screen. (Alternatively, this section can be used for additional cycling tools.)

Two interior side pockets hold up to 10 cards and cash on one side, and a Park Tool® or other small cycling multitool, car keys, and a screen/eyeglass cloth on the other.

A nylon top loop makes the case easy to grab with one finger whether on or off the bike.

WaterField's new Magnetic Cycling iPhone Case and Deluxe Edition Leather Cycling Tote join WaterField's collection of cycling accessories, iPhone cases, laptop bags, and travel bags to support professionals, fitness enthusiasts, gamers, and world travelers. All WaterField products are designed and manufactured to exacting standards in San Francisco, California.

Availability & Pricing

The Magnetic Cycling Pouch

Price: Small (fits iPhone 15 / 15 Pro): $69; Large (fits iPhone 15 Plus / Pro Max): $69.

Colors and Materials: VX-21 X-Pac® in black, deep blue, olive green, slate, or mocha. Strings of rare-earth micromagnets. Soft, scratch-free padding. Nylon webbing loop.

Dimensions & weight: Small—6.75 x 3.75 x 1.25 inches; 2.5 oz. Large —7.25 x 4.25 x 1.25 inches, 2.9 oz.

Shipping now.

Deluxe Edition Cycling Tote:

Price: $219.

Colors and Materials: Rugged, water-resistant tan waxed canvas with sumptuous, chocolate, full-grain, distressed leather. YKK waterproof zippers. Nylon webbing. Black-matte custom zipper pull. No-slip textile under the shoulder area of straps.

Dimensions and weight: 15.5" x 13.5" x 6.75"; 2.8 lbs.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins May 7, 2024.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, digital electronics, and other niche gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. Company founder Gary Waterfield is an avid lifelong cyclist who regularly participates in cycling events and has logged thousands of miles in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. More information at Our Story.

