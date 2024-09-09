WaterField Unveils new Mini Shinjuku Sling for iPhone 16 -- Compact and Convenient

The Shinjuku Sling is so lightweight that I barely feel it, and I no longer worry that I might sit on my phone or lose it out of my back pocket. The subtle, smart aesthetic looks good with any attire. Post this

Handcrafted from high-performance X-Pac® canvas or classic waxed canvas paired with full-grain leather, the compact sling features pockets carefully designed for both convenience and security. A front zippered pocket stores frequently needed items like a metro card or reading glasses. Inside, a side pocket padded with foam keeps the iPhone 16 (or similarly sized smartphone) protected, and two stretch pockets on the facing side hold AirPods and other small items. The central compartment fits a slim 8 to 16 oz. water bottle or a glasses case, and a discreet rear zippered pocket keeps a passport or other important documents safely hidden.

Features:

Made from ultra-light, high-performance, abrasion- and water-resistant X11 X-Pac® canvas or traditional rugged waxed canvas, each paired with full-grain leather.

Compact main compartment fits a wallet, keys, iPhone 16, mints, AirPods, and certain 8 - 16 oz. water bottles or a sunglass case.

Interior pocket with protective foam on one side keeps an iPhone 16 shielded from other contents. (Also fits similarly sized smartphones or the Amazon Kindle.)

Two stretchy interior pockets organize Apple AirPods and other small items.

Front zippered pocket stows quick-access items like a metro card, reading glasses, etc.

Discreet rear zippered pocket safeguards a passport or other critical items.

Gold, diamond-patterned liner illuminates interior of main compartment and pockets.

Adjustable strap attaches on one side with a quick-release paragliding-style buckle: allows wearer to hook sling onto a chair to deter potential thieves, thread the strap through a water bottle or cap to add storage capability, and put on and remove the sling without lifting it overhead.

YKK waterproof zippers protect contents from the elements.

Dual custom metal zipper pulls grant access from either side.

Handcrafted in WaterField Designs' San Francisco sewing studio.

The Shinjuku Sling for iPhone joins WaterField's collection of slings and crossbody bags for work, travel, and leisure. These handcrafted cases provide stylish alternatives for carrying an iPhone, tech accessories, and travel documents on their own or inside other bags. The Shinjuku sling joins the company's larger Shinjuku Messenger bag in three sizes for iPads, MacBook Pros, and PCs.

Availability & Pricing

The Shinjuku Sling for iPhone

Price: $129.

Colors and materials: X-PAC® canvas, an ultra-lightweight, water- and tear-resistant technical fabric in black, storm gray, or olive green, or traditional waxed canvas in brown or navy blue. Premium full-grain black or chocolate leather. YKK waterproof zippers. Custom metal zipper pulls. Paragliding-style quick-release buckle. Adjustable strap. Gold, water-resistant rip-stop lining.

Weight and dimensions: 8 x 5 x 2.5 inches; X-Pac® canvas: .5 lbs.; Waxed Canvas: .7 lbs.

Shipping now.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

WaterField Designs, SFBags, Shinjuku Sling, and Shinjuku Messenger are trademarks of WaterField Designs. © 2024. All Rights Reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Heidi Marzke, Waterfield Designs, 4152970088, [email protected], https://www.sfbags.com/

