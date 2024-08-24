WaterField Unveils the Vitesse Duffel, a Straightforward Carryall in Heritage Waxed Canvas

My Vitesse Duffel is so flexible that it has become a wardrobe staple. I take it to the office and the gym mid-week, and it's my carry-on and road trip bag on vacations and weekends. Post this

The Vitesse Duffel's unlined, thick waxed canvas showcases the beauty of this traditional textile that dates back to the 15th century when sailors first greased or oiled canvas for water resistance. A spacious main compartment includes two open organizational pockets and closes with YKK waterproof zippers that further safeguard contents against the elements. The new durable, lightweight duffel will develop a handsome patina as it serves for decades.

A pleated front pocket, reminiscent of those on WWII army jackets, expands to hold a wallet, keys, sunglasses, phone, tickets, or whatever items need to be accessed quickly. A dual-layer flap secures the pocket with a paragliding-style buckle that adds a modern touch to an otherwise classic aesthetic.

Thick, full-grain leather handles with hidden, no-slip patches are long enough for a hand or shoulder carry, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough and an optional shoulder strap add flexibility for dashing through airports or carrying the duffel on longer hauls.

Features:

Made-in- USA , 15-oz, water-resistant waxed canvas from a reputable mill that has produced the textile since 1930.

, 15-oz, water-resistant waxed canvas from a reputable mill that has produced the textile since 1930. Spacious main compartment holds everything from odd-shaped equipment to weekend getaway clothes and travel essentials.

Two interior organizational pockets keep smaller items separated from main contents.

YKK waterproof zipper opens from either side with custom metal zipper pulls that can be locked together with a third-party travel lock (not included).

Metal paragliding-style buckle secures a front, expandable, quick-access pocket and operates easily with one hand.

Two large end pockets provide convenient access to snacks, water bottles, tickets, and more.

Four carry options support flexible uses: long leather handles with hidden no-slip patches for a hand or shoulder carry, a suitcase passthrough, and an optional detachable shoulder strap.

The Vitesse Collection displays quintessential American craftsmanship. The cotton-based canvas is treated with food- and pharmaceutical-grade wax to create lifelong resistance to inclement weather while remaining breathable. All WaterField bags are handcrafted to meticulous standards in the company's San Francisco sewing studio. The Duffel is the final weekly addition to WaterField's Vitesse Collection this month following the Vitesse Backpack, Sling, and Vertical Musette.

Pricing & Availability

Vitesse Duffel:

Price: $219.

Color & Materials: blue or brown 15-oz waxed canvas. Full-grain leather handles and logo. Metal paragliding-inspired buckle. YKK waterproof zippers. Custom metal zipper pulls. Metal D-rings.

Size and weight: 17 x 10 x 11-6.5 (tapers at top); 2.4 lb.

Shipping today.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

