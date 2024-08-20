WaterField Unveils the Vitesse Vertical Musette, a Streamlined Vertical Messenger in Heritage Waxed Canvas

The Vitesse Vertical Musette is a vertical version of our popular Vitesse Cycling Musette. I love its simple design and distinctive, easy-to-use, paragliding-style buckle. Post this

The bag's unlined, thick waxed canvas highlights the beauty of this traditional textile that has endured through the ages. Lightweight, water-resistant, and exceptionally durable, the new musette is built to last decades.

Features:

Made-in- USA , 15-oz, water-resistant waxed canvas from a reputable mill that has produced the textile since 1930.

Vertically oriented spacious main compartment holds up to a 14-inch MacBook Pro in a WaterField Neo Sleeve (sold separately) and/or daily necessities.

Two elevated organizational pockets keep smaller items conveniently positioned near the top of the bag.

Metal paragliding-inspired buckle secures a thick front flap and operates easily with one hand.

Angled shoulder strap keeps bag flush when worn crossbody and adjusts easily with a tri-glide buckle.

Leather handle facilitates a quick grab or hangs on a hook.

The Vitesse Collection presents quintessential American craftsmanship at its finest. The cotton-based canvas is treated with food- and pharmaceutical-grade wax to create lifelong resistance to inclement weather while remaining breathable. The bag's classic lines and materials age beautifully and shift easily from professional to casual settings. All WaterField bags are handcrafted to meticulous standards in the company's San Francisco sewing studio.

The Vitesse Vertical Musette joins WaterField's Vitesse Musette, Musette Plus, Messenger, Briefcase, Backpack, and Sling. Each week this month, WaterField has introduced a new bag style to the Vitesse Collection starting with the Vitesse Backpack and Vitesse Sling; a new Vitesse Duffel will follow next week.

Pricing & Availability

Vitesse Vertical Musette:

Price: $119.

Color & Materials: blue or brown 15-oz waxed canvas. Full-grain leather handle and logo. Metal paragliding-inspired buckle. Nylon webbing. Metal D-rings. Metal tri-glide.

Size and weight: 12 x 10 x 2 inches; 1 lb.

Ships today.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured entirely in San Francisco to exacting standards. More information at "Our Story."

