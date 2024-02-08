WaterField's Compact Vision Pro Shield Case Protects the Apple Headset and Accessories in Transit

Easy portability, solid protection, and an indiscreet, professional look ranked high among our survey respondents' priorities. I think our designers have knocked this one out of the park — the Vision Pro Shield Case is compact, protective, and elegant. Post this

WaterField leveraged the ease with which the Vision Pro head straps can be removed to significantly reduce the size of its Vision Pro Shield Case. The new Apple headset, with its front cover on, sits cradled on one side, and a padded accessory pouch — for the charger, cables, cleaning cloth, one or both head straps, and Zeiss lenses in Ultrasuede® pockets — rests perfectly inside the curve of the headset on the other. This design not only saves space but also keeps the headset firmly in place, and the pouch's padding adds yet another extra layer of protection.

A padded battery pocket under the flap is positioned to keep the battery's weight away from the headset. A plush exterior zippered pocket for additional accessories includes a stealth AirTag pocket.

To protect the Vision Pro ensemble, the case is surrounded by impact-resistant closed-cell foam and lined with padded fleece. A dual-sided waterproof YKK zipper surrounds the case on three sides and is backed by a fleece bumper, which shields contents from the zipper. A low-profile handle facilitates a quick grab, and ½-inch D-rings can hook to an optional strap for a crossbody-style carry.

Features:

Compact and custom-fitted, the case protects the Vision Pro headset (with the front cover on and the head strap removed) and all out-of-the-box accessories in transit.

A cushioned, structured accessory pouch fits into the curve of the headset keeping it lodged in place and protecting the rear of the headset with its padding.

The accessory pouch includes two Ultrasuede® Zeiss lens pockets and space to hold the USB-C 30-watt charging adapter, charging cord, either or both head straps, and polishing cloth.

Closed-cell foam on all sides disperses external forces and resists compression.

All-around scratch-free fleece lining adds another layer of protection.

A waterproof YKK zipper opens around three sides with dual custom zipper pulls.

A cushioned zipper guard creates a protective barrier between the zipper and case contents.

A padded, zippered front pocket stows additional cords or an extra battery and includes a hidden AirTag pocket.

A top nylon loop facilitates a quick grab, and ½-inch D-rings can attach to an optional strap.

Rugged ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, or Forza high-performance textiles (vegan-friendly) form the shell of the case, and users can opt for a front panel in sumptuous full-grain leather.

Since its inception in 1998, WaterField Designs has incorporated target users' feedback into its product designs to create cases specifically tailored to customers' needs. The company created its Community Design Program to formalize its practice of gathering user input. WaterField's Vision Pro Shield Case was developed using this unique customer-collaboration process.

"On Apple's Vision Pro launch day, we quickly surveyed our early adopters once again. Based in part on their invaluable feedback, our design team made significant changes to our prototype," WaterField said. "We're deeply grateful to all in our community who shared their input."

WaterField's first custom case for Apple gear was its laptop SleeveCase, developed when Steve Jobs announced the Titanium PowerBook in 2001. The company has since created device-specific cases for just about every portable Apple product on the market. Keeping all design, manufacturing, and fulfillment under one roof in San Francisco allows the company flexibility to bring bespoke cases quickly to market. The new Vision Pro Shield Case joins WaterField's full collection of bags and cases designed to protect and carry Apple products, including those for the AirPods Max, MacBook Pro, iPad, Mac Studio, iPhone, Magic Keyboard and TrackPad, and Apple Pencil.

Availability & Pricing

WaterField Vision Pro Shield Case

Price: $159 (vegan). $179 (with leather).

Colors and materials: black ballistic nylon with premium, full-grain leather in black, white, or distressed chocolate; tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain, chocolate leather; blue Forza high-performance textile (vegan); or all black ballistic nylon (vegan). 1/8-inch closed-cell foam. 1/8-inch padded fleece lining. YKK waterproof zippers. Custom metal zipper pulls. ½-inch metal D-rings.

Dimensions & volume: 7.5 x 7.75 x 5.25 inches; 5 liters.

Weight: 16 oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins: Vegan—Feb 15; Leather—Feb 22.

