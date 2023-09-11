WaterField's iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer with Discreet AirTag Slot Stows iPhone 15 & Essentials in Style

I used to have to dig around in my bag to find my iPhone, mints, pens, etc. but now they're all organized in the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer. I can stash it in my pants pocket or switch it from a pocket in one bag to another without having to gather and re-pack all the items. Tweet this

The iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer keeps vital essentials in order and effortlessly accessible in various sized compartments: an iPhone 15 Ultrasuede®-lined pocket, a hidden AirTag pouch within a larger zippered pocket, multiple pen slots, and a pocket for keys or AirPods. The meticulously handcrafted, lightweight iPhone case is sized to fit into clothing or open-topped workbag pockets.

"It's like a compact packing cube for pockets. I used to have to dig around in my bag to find my iPhone, mints, pens, etc. but now they're all organized in the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer. I can stash it in my pants pocket or switch it from a pocket in one bag to another without having to gather and re-pack all the items," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "Often all I need is those few necessities, so I just grab the EDC, and I'm ready to go."

The iPhone 15 sits cradled in a designated pocket lined with soft Ultrasuede®, which protects the screen from scratches and doubles as a cleaning cloth as the phone is inserted and withdrawn. The iPhone is easy to access without removing the case itself from a pocket or bag.

A zippered main compartment is ideal for cash, cards, cords, and other accessories, as the waterproof X-PAC textile and waterproof YKK zippers keep contents relatively safe from spills and/or rain. A clever Ultrasuede® pocket stretches to hold an AirTag adding security and saving users from the headache of searching for their phone and other crucial items.

Keys, AirPods, or a Swiss army knife easily slide into a quick-access front pocket and multiple pen slots on the back side of the case hold writing utensils, an Apple Pencil, compact tools, or long thin items like a penlight. A small tab at the top of the case supports those who want to use a carabiner to attach the pouch to a bag or strap and those who wish to wear it on a lanyard (not included) around their neck.

Features:

Rear, open-topped, iPhone 15 pocket with Ultrasuede® lining facilitates easy phone retrieval and protects and cleans the iPhone screen.

Main zippered compartment holds cash, cards, charging cord, AirTag, and/or other small items.

Discreet, Ultrasuede® AirTag pocket within zippered compartment stretches to keep AirTag secure.

X-PAC lightweight, durable, tear-resistant, and waterproof high-performance laminate along with waterproof zippers keep zippered compartment contents safe from spills and precipitation.

Small, open-topped front pocket is an ideal place to stow car keys, AirPods, or a Swiss army knife.

Four pen pockets hold pens, an Apple Pencil, a mini flashlight, and/or other long slim items.

A top loop can hook to a carabiner or lanyard for flexible carry options.

Handcrafted in WaterField Designs' San Francisco sewing studio.

For those with bigger pockets or more gear to organize, WaterField also introduces the iPhone EDC Pouch, a larger version of the iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer. With the same pocket organization plus one additional zippered compartment, the larger iPhone + gear case offers space for more tech gear or travel documents, and, as with the smaller pouch, the iPhone 15 remains safe and easily accessible in a rear Ultrasuede®-lined pocket.

The iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer and the iPhone EDC Pouch join WaterField's iPhone Case Collection, and Gear Case Collection. These handcrafted cases provide stylish alternatives for carrying an iPhone, tech accessories, or travel documents inside other bags or on their own.

Availability & Pricing

The iPhone EDC Pocket Organizer

Price: $59.

Colors and materials: X-PAC, a lightweight, water- and tear-resistant technical fabric with accents in black, white, slate, deep blue, or olive green. YKK waterproof zipper. Custom metal zipper pull.

Weight and dimensions: 6.75 x 4.25 inches; 1.7 oz.

The iPhone EDC Pouch

Price: $69.

Colors and materials: X-PAC, a lightweight, water- and tear-resistant technical fabric with accents in black, white, slate, deep blue, or olive green. YKK waterproof zippers. Custom metal zipper pulls.

Weight and dimensions: 8.75 x 5.25 inches; 2.8 oz.

Shipping begins September 15.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

Media Contact

Heidi Waterfield, Waterfield Designs, 4152970088, [email protected], https://www.sfbags.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Waterfield Designs