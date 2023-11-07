WaterField's New Lightweight Carry-On X-Air Travel Backpack Makes Air Travel Fun Again

No clunking along cobblestoned streets or clacking up flights of stairs. With the lightweight X-Air travel backpack on, it's a breeze to get wherever you're headed with your hands free. Post this

"Lighter and more agile than a wheeled suitcase carry-on bag, the X-Air Backpack supports efficient hands-free travel at busy airports and train stations and on other short jaunts," said company owner, Gary Waterfield. "No clunking along cobblestoned streets or clacking up flights of stairs. With the lightweight travel backpack on, it's a breeze to get where I'm headed with my hands free to check maps, take calls, eat a snack—you name it."

Handcrafted in San Francisco from X-Pac® textile, known for durability and water resistance, the X-Air Backpack carry-on ensures reliable protection for tech and personal belongings. Waterproof YKK zippers further enhance security and uphold the bag's clean, modern aesthetic.

Traveling with a laptop, tablet, and work accessories is effortless with the dedicated TSA-friendly mobile office compartment. This area includes a padded, built-in laptop sleeve, a tablet pocket, and multiple accessory pockets.

The spacious main chamber features two compression straps and accommodates several packing cubes, making it ideal for a few days' travel. Gold water-resistant lining lights up the interior so belongings are easy to find.

Unique to the X-Air Backpack is a pleated, full-length front compartment with numerous organizational pockets to keep travelers' frequently needed items separate, well-organized, and quickly accessible. Travelers can stay hydrated by packing a large water bottle into the expandable exterior water bottle pocket and can keep their wallet, ID, and tickets in an outer zippered pocket for quick retrieval at the ticketing counter and security checkpoints.

The X-Air Backpack maximizes airline carry-on space making it a versatile choice as a traveler's primary luggage. Alternatively, they can slide it over the handles of a larger suitcase, check the suitcase, and head to the gate with the backpack on, keeping their hands free.

Feature-packed:

Top-Rate Materials

Handcrafted from lightweight, waterproof, tear-resistant X-Pac® textile with full-grain leather accents, YKK waterproof zippers, and custom metal zipper pulls that can be locked together (lock not included).

Ideal Carry-On

Maximizes allowable carry-on size capacity for most airlines. Navigates stairs, cobblestones, and crowded areas better than a wheeled suitcase carry-on.

Three Custom Compartments

Mobile office area includes TSA-friendly built-in padded laptop sleeve (up to 17+ inches) that allows for in-case charging, tablet pocket (up to 12.9 inches), four organizational pockets for accessories, and two pen slots.

Pleated front compartment with three large, three small, and two pen pockets keeps travel essentials easy to access, well-balanced, and separate from main luggage chamber. A WaterField Air Caddy slides easily inside and can be quickly transferred to an airline seatback pocket before stowing the backpack in the overhead bin.

Spacious main luggage compartment opens like a suitcase and includes two compression straps to keep packed items in place. Holds two to three days' worth of clothes or four small packing cubes.

Quick-Access Pockets

Top pocket with attached key tether provides easy access to critical items like wallet, phone, tickets, keys, AirPods, etc. when backpack is put down. Pleated side pocket remains flush when empty and expands to hold a 3.5-inch diameter water bottle.

Comfort Enhancements

Moisture-wicking mesh on straps and back panel creates air flow between pack and back to prevent heat-build up or sweat marks. Removable sternum strap helps distribute weight and is highly adjustable to fit a wide range of body types. Adjustable waist strap keeps backpack balanced for longer carries.

Multiple Carry Options

Ergonomic shoulder straps lined with moisture-wicking mesh padding. Wheeled suitcase passthrough. Leather-wrapped top handle. Nylon side handles for carrying horizontally like a suitcase.

More Thoughtful Details

Gold, water-resistant liner lights up the interior making contents easy to find. Backpack straps and waist straps tuck away easily for a clean look when carrying the backpack by one of the handles or stashing it in an airline overhead bin.

The X-Air Backpack is the latest addition to WaterField's new X-Air Collection, a line of lightweight, feature-rich travel bags in high-performance X-Pac® textile for people who travel with their tech. The X-Air Duffel, the X-Pac® Magnetic Passport Wallet, and the X-Pac® Air Caddy round out the collection, creating a comprehensive suite of lightweight travel accessories for the smart traveler.

Availability & Pricing

X Air Backpack Carry-On:

Price: $489.

Colors & materials: X-Pac® high-performance textile in black, deep blue, slate, or olive green. Full-grain black leather accent panel. YKK water-resistant zippers. Custom metal zipper pulls that can be locked together (lock not included). Leather-lined top handle. Removable, adjustable sternum strap. Adjustable stabilizing waist strap.

Dimensions & weight: 21 x 13.5 x 9 inches; 3.7 lbs.

Shipping now.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

