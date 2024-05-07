WaterField's Shinjuku iPad Messenger Bag Deftly Navigates Commutes and Travel Explorations

WaterField Designs introduces the Shinjuku Messenger Bag, a compact iPad bag tailor-made for the new Apple iPads, featuring X-Pac® Canvas and full-grain leather. With a design inspired by trips through the busy Tokyo subway and the vibrant streets of the Shinjuku neighborhood, the slim iPad messenger bag nimbly navigates crowds and sports abundant organization for easy access to tech and necessities.
"The new Shinjuku Messenger Bag is lighter and less bulky than other messengers of its size, so it's perfect for the new Apple iPads or as an everyday bag," noted owner Gary Waterfield. "Inspired by the dynamic energy of Tokyo's Shinjuku neighborhood, (home to the world's busiest metro station), our creative team designed it to be slender for easy maneuvering in crowds. They included a built-in padded sleeve for the new iPads and ample organization pockets for items we constantly reach for like phones, transit passes, and water bottles."
The Shinjuku iPad messenger bag is offered in new X-Pac® Canvas, a blend of ultra-lightweight, water-resistant, and highly durable X-Pac® combined with canvas for a soft feel. The new textile is so lightweight that the bag has a barely-there feel, making it comfortable to wear all day. The agile iPad bag is also available in rugged waxed canvas for an old-school, been-around-the-world look. Both options close with a sumptuous full-grain leather flap that secures with strong magnets. A quick-access zippered pocket on the flap eliminates the need to dig around for frequently accessed items like a smartphone, metro cards, and Air Pods.
Features:
- Constructed from X-Pac® Canvas, a lightweight, highly durable, water-resistant textile lined with canvas. Also available in traditional tan waxed canvas.
- A beautiful, full-grain leather flap secures with two N35 rare-earth magnets.
- A zippered pocket on the flap keeps frequently used items like tickets, an iPhone, AirPods, etc. easy to access.
- Under the flap, a pleated front compartment lies flat when empty and expands to provide extra storage; two internal pockets and a key hook add convenience.
- The main compartment features a built-in tablet/laptop pocket with fleece lining and a protective neoprene bottom strip. (Compact size fits up to 11-inch iPad; full size fits 12.9-inch iPad and up to a 15-inch MacBook Air.)
- A zippered pocket in the main compartment secures valuables.
- A stretchy internal water bottle pocket holds up to a 3-inch diameter water bottle and retracts when not in use. Bottles remain upright for easy access and leak prevention.
- A gold, easy-clean, water-resistant liner increases interior visibility.
- A comfortable, leather handle facilitates a quick grab. (The Full-size handle is compatible with carry-on suitcase handles.)
Availability and Pricing
Shinjuku Messenger Bag
Price: Compact—$229; Full—$239.
Colors: X-Pac® Canvas in storm gray or black with black, full-grain, oil-tanned leather accents. Tan Waxed Canvas with distressed chocolate full-grain leather accents.
Materials: YKK® waterproof zippers; custom metal zipper pulls; gold rip-stop nylon lining; metal key hook.
Dimensions and weight:
Compact—11 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches; X-Pac® Canvas 1.2 lbs.; Waxed Canvas 1.7 lbs.; 6 liters.
Full—13.5 x 10.5 x 3.5 inches; X-Pac® Canvas 1.7 lbs.; Waxed Canvas 2.2 lbs.; 8 liters.
About WaterField Designs
WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases, and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."
