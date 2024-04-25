Waterford Whisky Announces Distribution Partnership with Frederick Wildman & Sons

"Building upon Waterford Whisky's expansion across the nation, especially with the discerning consumers of the New York City area, will allow us to bring the most natural and traceable barley flavors to new and existing markets." - Mark Reynier, Waterford Whisky CEO Post this

Waterford Distillery recently revamped its core range, which includes a flagship cuvée, "The Waterford Cuvée: Koffi", Organic Cuvée: Gaia and Peated Cuvée: Fumo. In 2023, the brand also announced distribution partnerships with Johnson Brothers and Breakthru Beverage. With Johnson Brothers, products are available in MN, WI, IN, SD, ND, NE, HI, NC, WV, and RI. Through Breakthru Beverage, consumers can purchase Waterford Whisky in MD, DC, DE, SC, IL, MO, CO, NV, FL, CA and AZ.

Based in the South East of Ireland, home to the world's finest barley, Waterford Whisky is the world's largest producer of organic and biodynamic single malts. Waterford Distillery has worked with over 100 Irish farms across diverse terroirs, using methodologies that are more common among the world's greatest vignerons – such as terroir and biodynamics – the distillery has garnered numerous major accolades in just three years. It has established itself as a producer with wide appeal for the new generation of single malt drinkers who value authenticity and provenance.

For more information, please visit https://waterfordwhisky.com/

About Waterford Whisky:

Waterford Whisky is on a quest to unearth whisky's most natural flavors. Unashamedly influenced by the world's greatest winemakers, Waterford brings the same intellectual drive, methodology and rigor to unearth the nuances that make Waterford Whisky the most profound single malt ever created. Across southern Ireland, warmed by the Gulf Stream, temperate, moist air crosses fertile soils to produce a verdant landscape and the world's finest barley. Since barley is the source of malt whisky's complex flavors, it makes abundant sense to focus on where and how the barley is cultivated. Those flavors are shaped by place, by the soils that nourish its roots, by the microclimate in which it ripens. By terroir. Waterford is a whisky of the world, born of Irish barley.

About MORF Worldwide Brands:

MORF Brands, Inc. is a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, renowned for its expertise in developing and distributing exceptional alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. With a vision to revolutionize the beverage industry, MORF Brands stands as the distinguished US distributor representing the best in innovative beverages. MORF Brands takes great pride in its diverse portfolio, boasting a collection of unique, complex, and creatively crafted experiences that redefine the boundaries of the industry. With a steadfast focus on national and international distribution, MORF Brands continues to leave an indelible mark on the global stage, captivating consumers worldwide. For more information contact Vic Morrison, CEO at [email protected] or visit https://morfworldwidebrands.com/

About Frederick Wildman and Sons, Ltd.:

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York-based fine wine & spirit distributor and importer offering leading properties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including Chartreuse Liqueur, Pol Roger, Olivier Leflaive, Pascal Jolivet, Château Fuissé, Famille Hugel, Marchesi di Barolo, as well as an array of other items; Cantine Riunite;, and the fine wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini including Nino Negri, Santi, and Re Manfredi. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

