Waterford Whisky Continues Major Expansion Across the US Under New Distribution Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterford Distillery, terroir-driven producer of the most naturally flavorsome single malts, is continuing its summer expansion across new markets nationwide under new distribution partnerships, with Breakthru Beverage Group being the next major update. The collaboration comes via Waterford's new importer partner, MORF Brands, a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, known for its expertise in developing and distributing innovative brands. Waterford Whisky began its distribution expansion last month with Johnston Brothers and is excited to become available in additional markets throughout the nation.

"Our new agreement with Breakthru Beverage is a centerpiece of Waterford Whisky's expansion across the USA, and it brings us tremendous excitement for the future of this game-changing whisky brand. Breakthru has the talent, team, and digital capabilities to make this partnership a great success," says Vic Morrison, CEO of MORF Brands.

Waterford will now be available with Breakthru Beverage in the states of MD, DC, DE, SC with IL, MO, CO, NV going into effect before November 1st and FL, CA, AZ going into effect in 2024. The line-up will include the revamp of the brand's new core range, including a flagship cuvée, "The Waterford Cuvée: Koffi", Organic Cuvée: Gaia, and Peated Cuvée: Fumo.

In addition to Breakthru Beverage, the following distributors will now be handling additional markets for Waterford as well. Solcum & Sons will handle CT, Frederick Wildman will handle NY & NJ, Horizon will handle MA, Greenlight Distributor will handle TX and Heritage will handle KY.

Based in the South East of Ireland, home to the world's finest barley, Waterford Whisky is the world's largest producer of organic and biodynamic single malts. Waterford has worked with over 100 Irish farms across diverse terroirs, using methodologies that are more common among the world's greatest vignerons – such as terroir and biodynamics – the distillery has garnered numerous major accolades in just three years. It has established itself as a producer with wide appeal for the new generation of single malt drinkers who value authenticity and provenance.

In addition to the new cuvée collection, Waterford will continue to showcase its Single Farm Origin series and Arcadian Farm Origin series. For more information, please visit https://waterfordwhisky.com/

About Waterford Whisky:

Waterford Whisky is on a quest to unearth whisky's most natural flavors. Unashamedly influenced by the world's greatest winemakers, Waterford brings the same intellectual drive, methodology, and rigor to unearth the nuances that make Waterford Whisky the most profound single malt ever created. Across southern Ireland, warmed by the Gulf Stream, temperate, moist air crosses fertile soils to produce a verdant landscape and the world's finest barley. Since barley is the source of malt whisky's complex flavors, it makes abundant sense to focus on where and how the barley is cultivated. Those flavors are shaped by place, by the soils that nourish its roots, and by the microclimate in which it ripens. By terroir. Waterford is a whisky of the world, born of Irish barley.

About MORF Worldwide Brands:

MORF Brands, Inc. is a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, renowned for its expertise in developing and distributing exceptional alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. With a vision to revolutionize the beverage industry, MORF Brands stands as the distinguished US distributor representing the best in innovative beverages. MORF Brands takes great pride in its diverse portfolio, boasting a collection of unique, complex, and creatively crafted experiences that redefine the boundaries of the industry. With a steadfast focus on national and international distribution, MORF Brands continues to leave an indelible mark on the global stage, captivating consumers worldwide. For more information contact Vic Morrison, CEO at [email protected] or visit https://morfworldwidebrands.com/

