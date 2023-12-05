Waterford Whisky Elevates Craftsmanship with Three New Cuvée Releases

"The natural progression of our unique terroir mission was to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Grand Vins of Bordeaux or the Grande Marques of Champagne, and that is to create our flagship cuvIes," Post this

Waterford Whisky is introducing a trio of exceptional Cuvée Concepts to the United States which form the basis of its new core range. Each of these brings a new dynamic to the distillery's trademark barley-forward profile, with aromas that transport you into an artisanal bakery. This presents the brand as a tryptic: Waterford Whisky, Organic Waterford Whisky, and Peated Waterford Whisky.

Its flagship whisky is "The Waterford Cuvée", which features a striking label and carton artwork by contemporary French artist Nathanaël Koffi and contains 24 individually distilled Irish Single Farm Origins, the youngest component being 6 years of age. It is the distillery's oldest and most generous expression to date. On the nose, this whisky offers hints of white pepper, lemon zest, herbal, and sweet candy aromas like cola cubes and sherbert powder. Each taste is a blend of aniseed, spices, tobacco leaf, and the sweetness of summer fruits, with a touch of strawberry pavlova and Ritz cracker. The finish is long and dry, leaving behind a lasting impression of dried fruit and spices.

"Cuvée Gaia'' is the distillery's pioneering Organic Cuvée, bringing together Ireland's only organic malting barley growers across multiple vintages to produce the deepest and most complex organic whisky. This whisky has notes of heather honey, malted barley, dark berries, aromas of pine forest freshness, old leather, hessian, and nutmeg, and a fruity touch of blackberry compote. It has a smooth, almost chewy texture with flavors of syrupy sponge cake, manuka honey, and ripe summer berries. The finish is long-lasting, with a blend of fruity sweetness and maltiness that lingers on the palate.

"Cuvée Fumo" is a Peated Cuvée made from four Peated Single Farm Origins, each of which uses only Irish peat and only Irish barley for the first time in generations. This whisky has a fresh peaty aroma with coastal aromas and a touch of sweetness. It reveals a full-bodied, oily character with smoky and campfire notes on the palate. The finish is complex, featuring cigar tobacco, green tea, and a hint of tar.

Releasing this month, all of these Cuvées are bottled at 50% ABV and, in keeping with the distillery's commitment to authenticity and natural flavor are free from artificial coloring and chill-filtration.

The Waterford Cuvée "Koffi" retails for $89.99, Organic Cuvée Gaia for $89.99 and Peated Cuvée Fumo will be available for $99.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information about Waterford Whisky and the upcoming Cuvée releases, please visit http://www./waterfordwhisky.com.

About Waterford Whisky

Waterford Whisky is on a quest to unearth whisky's most natural flavors. Unashamedly influenced by the world's greatest winemakers, Waterford Distillery brings the same intellectual drive, methodology, and rigor to unearth the nuances that make Waterford Whisky the most profound single malt ever created. Across southern Ireland, warmed by the Gulf Stream, temperate, moist air crosses fertile soils to produce a verdant landscape and the world's finest barley. Since barley is the source of malt whisky's complex flavors, it makes abundant sense to focus on where and how the barley is cultivated. Those flavors are shaped by place, by the soils that nourish its roots, and by the microclimate in which it ripens. By terroir. Waterford is a whisky of the world, born of Irish barley.

Media Contact

Clara Frezza, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected], colangelopr.com

SOURCE Waterford Whisky