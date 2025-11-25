Waterfront Terminal in Buenos Aires Protected with PENTRON ADMIX

As a result, the non-soluble crystalline network that formed throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete gives the treated structures the ability to self-heal and seal any microcracks, pores and capillaries that may occur in the future. Post this

"The waterfront of Buenos Aires has always played a significant economic role in the history of Argentina," explains Ariel Stipelman, Country Manager of Penetron Argentina. "What was once the main commercial port of the city, with its signature redbrick warehouses and cobblestone waterside promenades, evolved over recent years into exclusive lofts, offices, hotels, and restaurants, complete with open green spaces."

The latest expansion project for the Puerto Madero Waterfront covers an area of 50,000 m2 (550,000 ft2), encompassing expansion and modernization of the Buquebus River Terminal. Construction focused on three main structures: Darsena, a three-level parking garage on Calle Antártida Argentina, Manzana, a below-grade three-level parking garage including workshop buildings and outbuildings, and the Dock, an expansion of the historic terminal building and workshops on the Calle Cecilia Grierson.

"All excavation work, placement of retaining walls, and construction of concrete formwork for the foundations took place on-site, directly on the river's edge," adds Ariel Stipelman. "This proximity to the water demanded an incredibly reliable – and durable – waterproofing solution for the below-grade concrete structures."

During the planning phase of the Puerto Madero Waterfront expansion project, Hugo Pinus Engineering, the project engineering consultant, and OVERCON Construcción, the general contractor, contacted Penetron Argentina. Because the project's below-grade concrete structures would be exposed to possible flooding from the nearby river and high groundwater levels typical of a marine environment, they required an effective waterproofing solution.

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix for the walls and foundation slabs of all three structures. Over 2,000 linear meters of PENEBAR SW swellable waterstop strips were also installed to permanently seal the new construction joints. The treated concrete structures are now resistant to deterioration caused by water penetration and corrosion, while withstanding water from the river and hydrostatic pressure from the groundwater.

"Thanks in part to the ease of adding PENETRON ADMIX to the concrete mix during batching, the terminal remained in operation throughout construction," concludes Ariel Stipelman. "As a result, the non-soluble crystalline network that formed throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete gives the treated structures the ability to self-heal and seal any microcracks, pores and capillaries that may occur in the future. The new structures remain waterproof for the service life of the concrete."

