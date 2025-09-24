Waterloo Gin Company Debuts Prickly Pear & Rose Gin -- A Bold, Botanical Tribute to Texas Hill Country

Prickly Pear & Rose Gin is our tribute to the spirit of Texas; colorful, complex, and undeniably captivating. Botanical-forward gins are driving premium growth worldwide, and this beautiful new gin delivers authenticity and innovation. Post this

"Prickly Pear & Rose Gin is our tribute to the spirit of Texas; colorful, complex, and undeniably captivating," said Justin Meigs, CEO of Waterloo Gin. "Gin drinkers today want more than tradition. They want an experience. Botanical-forward gins are driving premium growth worldwide, and this beautiful new gin delivers authenticity and innovation."

This release follows Waterloo Gin's recent rebrand with gorgeous new packaging design, under the new ownership by entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria, the self-made billionaire founder of Patrón Tequila and Paul Mitchell hair care.

The new Prickly Pear & Rose expression joins the acclaimed Waterloo portfolio:

Waterloo No. 9 — a New American gin distilled with lavender, grapefruit, and pecan.

Waterloo Barrel-Aged — matured for two years in new, charred American white oak, developing deep wood and herbal complexity.

With Prickly Pear & Rose, Waterloo Gin cements its reputation as a brand to watch. This latest release not only expands the product lineup but also fuels the company's growing presence in new markets. Waterloo Gin is steadily advancing its footprint across the U.S., with its growth plan on track to be available in 20 states by year's end. This momentum supports Waterloo Gin's broader vision, with nationwide distribution firmly targeted for completion by the end of 2026. As its reputation for quality and innovation grows, Waterloo Gin's strategic rollout is positioning it as a rising star in the premium spirits category nationwide.

Waterloo Prickly Pear & Rose Gin

Waterloo Gin is a botanical love letter to the Lone Star State. Waterloo Gin's new Prickly Pear & Rose Gin is bright, floral, and slightly sweet with delicate layers of rose and hibiscus, balanced by the earthy fruit of prickly pear. Bottled at 47% ABV, Waterloo Gin Company's Prickly Pear & Rose Gin is widely available in select retailers and online for a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Waterloo Gin's Prickly Pear & Rose Gin is delicious in any number of classic and inventive cocktails, such as a White Negroni, a floral-forward spritz, or simply with tonic and a twist. Try it as featured in the Waterloo Southside drink recipe.

The Waterloo Southside:

Ingredients

2 oz Waterloo Prickly Pear & Rose Gin

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

4-6 mint leaves, to muddle

Lime peel to garnish

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add the simple syrup and mint leaves. Gently muddle. Next, add the gin, lime juice, and ice. Shake until chilled. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime peel.

For additional cocktail recipes, where to purchase, and more information about Waterloo Gin, please visit www.WaterlooGin.com, or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook. For sales inquiries, please email [email protected].

About Waterloo Gin Company

Born in Austin, Texas—originally known as Waterloo—the brand's premium gins reflect the spirit and scenery of Texas Hill Country. Crafted with nine thoughtfully selected botanicals and limestone-filtered spring water, every bottle embodies refined elegance and a sense of place. Now under the ownership and vision of industry icon John Paul DeJoria, Waterloo Gin continues to set a new standard in New American gin, bringing regionally inspired, artfully distilled spirits to discerning drinkers nationwide. For more information, visit www.WaterlooGin.com. Connect with Waterloo Gin on Facebook and Instagram.

