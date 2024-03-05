Waterman Inspires the Hawai'i State Department of Education's Inaugural Middle Level Student Leadership Summit

"The Foundation for Global Sports Development has been inspired by Duke Kahanamoku's Creed of Aloha, philosophy of inclusion, compassion, and responsibility," said David Ulich Waterman producer. "We hope this film will inspire future generations." Post this

Following opening remarks by Superintendent Hayashi, Billy Pratt from the Duke Kahanamoku Foundation and Waterman shared a few words before the students gathered in smaller groups for the Leading Spaces (breakout sessions) that were facilitated "by students, for students" to highlight student leadership in grades 6-8.

"Duke was selfless, quiet, humble, yet he was an effective leader because he led by action," said Billy Pratt. "This film was created to remind the world of Duke's Creed of Aloha and that the ocean connects us. It does not divide us."

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD), and its media division Sidewinder Films, created the film to explore the journey of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku and his influence as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing.

As part of the film's commitment to inspire and educate, a Waterman Discussion Guide was developed to go beyond the film and learn more about Duke, his life and legacy, and the values of aloha, ho'okipa, and kuleana which Duke so wonderfully embodied.

GSD worked with the Department of Education to make the film and its discussion guide available to the school system and its students free of charge. For those interested in hosting an educational screening, the discussion guide is a resource to use in classroom settings, lectures, and educational programs.

"The Foundation for Global Sports Development, like so many others, has been inspired by Duke Kahanamoku's Creed of Aloha, philosophy of inclusion, compassion, and responsibility," said David Ulich Waterman producer. "There are real life Duke-like watermen living today, and we hope this film will inspire future generations."

Media Contact

Kirra Downing, The Foundation for Global Sports Development, 808-292-7100, [email protected], https://watermanthemovie.com

SOURCE The Foundation for Global Sports Development