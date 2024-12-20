Waterproofing Basements in Detroit with GatorGuard Concrete Coatings

Detroit basements are where you keep the holiday decorations, set up the treadmill (that might get some use), or finally start that long-awaited DIY project. Of course, Detroit residents have been using their basements as a favored storage unit for a long time.

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detroit basements are where you keep the holiday decorations, set up the treadmill (that might get some use), or finally start that long-awaited DIY project. Of course, Detroit residents have been using their basements as a favored storage unit for a long time.

But the second moisture sneaks in, your basement's potential starts slipping away. Whether it's that persistent damp smell or unsightly salt stains creeping across the floor (AKA "efflorescence"), it's time to take action.

Moisture Vapor Transmission

Basement moisture is more than just an eyesore or a bad smell. Water vapor from the ground seeps through unsealed concrete, weakening your foundation and creating the perfect environment for mold to grow. This process, called moisture vapor transmission (MVT), is common in Detroit homes due to the region's humidity and seasonal weather changes. Over time, moisture can lead to cracked concrete, reduced air quality, and—let's not forget—serious structural concerns.

How Waterproofing Protects Your Basement

Waterproofing basements will fight the moisture more effectively than many realize. By applying moisture-mitigating epoxy flooring, you create a seamless barrier that blocks water vapor from passing through the concrete. This means no more efflorescence, no more musty smells, and no more hidden damage slowly eating away at the inner workings of your home. Plus, waterproofing a basement also helps reduce radon infiltration, adding an extra layer of safety for your family.

The Installation Process: Smooth, Seamless, and Effective

Here's what you can expect from our waterproofing process:

Grinding the Concrete

First, we grind the basement floor to create a perfect concrete "profile". This step opens the concrete's pores, ensuring the first direct-to-concrete coating bonds properly.

Installing the Epoxy Flooring

Next, a moisture-mitigating epoxy floor is installed over the prepared surface. It consists of a 100%-solids epoxy primer coat and one or more clear epoxy top coats. This multi-layered coating system forms a seamless, durable barrier that blocks moisture vapor and strengthens the floor.

This is a two-day process that protects your home from threats that infiltrate via the basement. They also look great, and there are a number of aesthetic options that you can choose from. Because of all that, these upgrades raise the value of the property, adding yet another value to waterproofing basements.

More Than Just a Dry Basement

A waterproofed basement isn't just a quick fix—you're leveling up the home. With cleaner air, stronger concrete, and no more moisture, your basement transforms from a problem area into a valuable part of your residence. Whether it's for storage, projects, or family time, Detroit homeowners know that waterproofing their basements is the smart way to protect their investment.

