Waterproofing Basements in St. Louis with GatorGuard Concrete Coatings

In St. Louis, basements are where you get things done. Whether it's laundry, storage, or setting up the ultimate game room, these spaces are an essential part of the home. But that familiar musty smell? It's not just part of "basement life"—it's a sign that moisture is making itself at home.

Waterproofing basements has been an increasingly popular choice in the residential battle against moisture across St. Louis. Here, we'll discuss why moisture is a threat and how waterproofing basements functions to combat it.

What Moisture Does to St. Louis Basements

Here's why moisture might be a bigger deal than you think:

Cracks and Structural Damage:

The Problem: St. Louis weather is unpredictable, and those temperature swings can stress your basement floor, leading to cracks.

The Solution: Waterproofing basements will add a layer of strength to your floor, preventing further damage.

Mold and Mildew:

The Problem: Moisture doesn't just cause bad smells—it creates the perfect environment for mold and mildew, which can affect your family's health.

The Solution: A sealed basement stays dry, stopping mold in its tracks.

Efflorescence:

The Problem: Those white salt deposits on your floor are unsightly and a clear sign of water vapor sneaking through unsealed concrete.

The Solution: Epoxy coatings block moisture, eliminating efflorescence and keeping your basement clean.

Bonus: It also helps fight against radon exposure. In conjunction with a radon mitigation system, waterproofing the basement will offer an effective defense against any radon threats to your home.

How GatorGuard Gets the Job Done

The waterproofing process is straightforward — first, we prep the surface. The concrete floor is ground down to ensure the primer coat bonds properly. Next, we apply the coatings. We start with a thick, moisture-mitigating, 100%-solids epoxy primer coat, forming a seamless barrier that blocks water vapor. This is topped with one or more clear epoxy top coats to resist impacts, staining, and the wear and tear of foot traffic.

But how will it look? You can choose from a variety of epoxy flooring finishes to make your basement look as good as it performs. They can fit with all sorts of visual aesthetics — from full flake coatings to liquid art metallic epoxy flooring — it's just a matter of picking the one that best suits your taste or vision for the space.

Why It's Worth It

Waterproofing your basement isn't just about getting rid of that musty smell, though that's certainly an immediate benefit. It's also about creating a safer, healthier home while protecting one of your biggest investments.

Whether you use your basement for storage or as a hangout space, waterproofing with GatorGuard makes it better, stronger, and more valuable.

