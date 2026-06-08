Waterside Recovery Opens New Westborough Location, Expanding Access to Outpatient Addiction Treatment in Massachusetts

"We built this location with intention," said Jonathan Cabezas, "to create a space where people can actually settle into recovery, where structure, environment, and support all work together. Westborough allows us to reach more individuals who need care that fits into their lives." Post this

Expanding Access to Structured, Outpatient Care

The new Westborough facility reflects a continued investment in accessible, community-based treatment. Waterside Recovery provides a full continuum of outpatient services, including partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and outpatient care—designed for individuals who need structured support while maintaining daily responsibilities.

At this location, clients also have access to onsite amenities including a café and gym—elements that support routine, connection, and physical well-being as part of the recovery process.

Learn more about all the locations Waterside has to offer: https://watersidebehavioralhealth.com/locations/

A Growing Regional Presence in Massachusetts

The Westborough opening adds to Waterside Recovery's expanding network of treatment locations across Massachusetts, strengthening its ability to serve individuals and families throughout the region.

Across its locations, Waterside delivers consistent programming built around:

Evidence-based therapy (individual and group)

Case management and care coordination

Support for co-occurring mental health conditions

Structured outpatient levels of care

This model reflects increasing demand for flexible treatment options that meet individuals where they are—particularly those balancing work, family, or school.

Meeting a Growing Need for Accessible Recovery Care

The expansion into Westborough comes at a time when demand for outpatient addiction treatment continues to rise across Massachusetts. Many individuals are seeking care that does not require inpatient admission but still provides meaningful clinical structure and accountability.

Waterside Recovery's approach is designed to bridge that gap—offering clinically grounded care in a setting that feels approachable, consistent, and integrated into everyday life.

Built Around Environment, Routine, and Long-Term Recovery

The Westborough facility was developed with a focus on creating an environment that supports both clinical progress and day-to-day stability. Amenities like the onsite café and gym are intentionally integrated to help individuals rebuild routine, improve physical health, and engage more fully in the recovery process.

This environment reflects a broader shift in behavioral healthcare toward whole-person recovery—where clinical care is paired with lifestyle structure and community connection.

"We built this location with intention," said Jonathan Cabezas. "Not just to expand access, but to create a space where people can actually settle into recovery, where structure, environment, and support all work together. Westborough allows us to reach more individuals who need care that fits into their lives, not the other way around."

Looking Ahead

Waterside Recovery plans to continue expanding its presence across Massachusetts, with a focus on increasing access to outpatient care and strengthening connections between treatment, community, and long-term recovery support.

About Waterside Recovery

Waterside Recovery provides outpatient addiction treatment services across Massachusetts, offering partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient programs. With a focus on structured, evidence-based care and whole-person recovery, Waterside supports individuals navigating substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions at every stage of the recovery process.

https://watersiderecovery.com

Media Contact

Jonathan Cabezas, Waterside Recovery, 1 508-851-0185, [email protected], watersiderecovery.com

SOURCE Waterside Recovery