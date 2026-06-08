Waterside Recovery Opens New Westborough Location, Expanding Access to Outpatient Addiction Treatment in Massachusetts

Waterside Recovery has opened a new outpatient treatment location in Westborough, Massachusetts, expanding access to structured addiction care for individuals across the MetroWest region. The Westborough location is now open and accepting inquiries, with programming expected to scale throughout 2026 as the organization continues to grow its regional footprint.
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterside Recovery has opened a new outpatient treatment location in Westborough, Massachusetts, expanding access to structured addiction care for individuals across the MetroWest region. The new facility offers the same levels of care available across Waterside's existing locations, with added amenities designed to support daily stability and long-term recovery.
The Westborough location is now open and accepting inquiries, with programming expected to scale throughout 2026 as the organization continues to grow its regional footprint.
Expanding Access to Structured, Outpatient Care
The new Westborough facility reflects a continued investment in accessible, community-based treatment. Waterside Recovery provides a full continuum of outpatient services, including partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and outpatient care—designed for individuals who need structured support while maintaining daily responsibilities.
At this location, clients also have access to onsite amenities including a café and gym—elements that support routine, connection, and physical well-being as part of the recovery process.
Learn more about all the locations Waterside has to offer: https://watersidebehavioralhealth.com/locations/
A Growing Regional Presence in Massachusetts
The Westborough opening adds to Waterside Recovery's expanding network of treatment locations across Massachusetts, strengthening its ability to serve individuals and families throughout the region.
Across its locations, Waterside delivers consistent programming built around:
- Evidence-based therapy (individual and group)
- Case management and care coordination
- Support for co-occurring mental health conditions
- Structured outpatient levels of care
This model reflects increasing demand for flexible treatment options that meet individuals where they are—particularly those balancing work, family, or school.
Meeting a Growing Need for Accessible Recovery Care
The expansion into Westborough comes at a time when demand for outpatient addiction treatment continues to rise across Massachusetts. Many individuals are seeking care that does not require inpatient admission but still provides meaningful clinical structure and accountability.
Waterside Recovery's approach is designed to bridge that gap—offering clinically grounded care in a setting that feels approachable, consistent, and integrated into everyday life.
Built Around Environment, Routine, and Long-Term Recovery
The Westborough facility was developed with a focus on creating an environment that supports both clinical progress and day-to-day stability. Amenities like the onsite café and gym are intentionally integrated to help individuals rebuild routine, improve physical health, and engage more fully in the recovery process.
This environment reflects a broader shift in behavioral healthcare toward whole-person recovery—where clinical care is paired with lifestyle structure and community connection.
"We built this location with intention," said Jonathan Cabezas. "Not just to expand access, but to create a space where people can actually settle into recovery, where structure, environment, and support all work together. Westborough allows us to reach more individuals who need care that fits into their lives, not the other way around."
Looking Ahead
Waterside Recovery plans to continue expanding its presence across Massachusetts, with a focus on increasing access to outpatient care and strengthening connections between treatment, community, and long-term recovery support.
About Waterside Recovery
Waterside Recovery provides outpatient addiction treatment services across Massachusetts, offering partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient programs. With a focus on structured, evidence-based care and whole-person recovery, Waterside supports individuals navigating substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions at every stage of the recovery process.
Media Contact
Jonathan Cabezas, Waterside Recovery, 1 508-851-0185, [email protected], watersiderecovery.com
SOURCE Waterside Recovery
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