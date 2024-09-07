WattCarbon launches WEATS Pro, the data platform to power any company's clean energy programs

Today, WattCarbon is excited to announce WEATS Pro, expanding its WEATS registry into a decarbonization management tool that any company can use to manage its internal decarbonization programs. Now, every energy efficiency project, demand flexibility device, EV charging station, battery, heat pump, electric stove and more can be tracked with WEATS Pro as its system of record for proving emission reductions.

WEATS Pro enables any company to translate their energy use, savings, and production into carbon impacts, verified with energy attribute certificates for every watt-hour of electricity or gram of CO2.

The release of WEATS Pro follows WattCarbon's spring 2024 launch of the WattCarbon Energy Attribute Tracking System (WEATS), the first registry for hourly energy attribute certificates (EACs) generated from distributed energy resources. WEATS now serves as WattCarbon's source of truth for its OpenEAC Exchange.

In the six months since launching WEATS, WattCarbon found that, in addition to its own use cases, many other companies and organizations are also looking for granular tracking and accounting for their own clean energy programs, to prove decarbonization impacts to their own stakeholders.

Now, WEATS has been expanded into a decarbonization management tool that any organization can use to manage their own decarbonization programs. With WEATS Pro, every energy efficiency project, demand flexibility device, EV charging station, battery, heat pump, electric stove, etc., can leverage WEATS as its system of record for proving emission reductions.

WEATS Pro is designed around simplicity and flexibility. A user connects their energy data to WEATS Pro via WattCarbon's API. WattCarbon will receive the energy data, and the platform will create a serialized EAC for each watt-hour of electricity or gram of CO2 that is saved. The EAC is the atomic unit of record for all carbon emission reduction claims. The EACs "attributes" include traceable energy and carbon emission details, like time of day, the grid region, or its carbon intensity, providing total auditability of net-zero claims.

EACs can be used as a more accurate way to measure the carbon footprint of a company's energy use. Especially when energy is measured with metering infrastructure, EACs are a powerful way of converting flat energy files into multidimensional carbon data.

In addition to creating attributes, WEATS Pro makes it possible to categorize EACs across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emission categories. In commercial office buildings, data centers, warehouses, and more, the challenge of assigning EACs across emissions categories has emerged as one of the central challenges of decarbonization. For example, in a commercial office building, multiple stakeholders will make a claim on the associated emissions of a building. WEATS Pro handles the emission assignment to make sure that individual EACs are allocated to the right parties for the right Scope reporting. This assignment process is also central to making claims for emission reductions so that double counting of the same reduction doesn't occur within the same Scope category.

WattCarbon provides a tracking and procurement platform for distributed clean energy certificates. WattCarbon's mission is to steer billions of dollars towards local clean energy investments that reduce carbon emissions and lower energy bills. WattCarbon operates WEATS, the verified registry for distributed energy resources; the OpenEAC Exchange, the hourly market for energy attribute certificates (EACs); and WEATS Pro, the enterprise platform to translate energy data into carbon impacts.

