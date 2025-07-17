WattCarbon Raises Seed Extension to Accelerate Role as the "Weights and Measures" for the Energy Transition

"If you are still aggregating kWh without paying attention to time, location, carbon, capacity, or availability, you're still living in the dinosaur economy. Winning the energy transition means unlocking real value. The days of greenwashing are over." Post this

As the energy sector rapidly transitions toward distributed clean resources, the lack of standardized, transparent measurement has created a critical market gap. WattCarbon's AI-powered platform, Aristotle, addresses this challenge by serving as the definitive "system of record" for hourly energy attributes, tracking every kilowatt-hour saved and every gram of carbon avoided with unprecedented granularity and transparency.

"Hourly energy attributes are the currency of the energy transition," said McGee Young, CEO of WattCarbon. "If you are still aggregating kWh without paying attention to time, location, carbon, capacity, or availability, you're still living in the dinosaur economy. Winning the energy transition means unlocking real value. The days of greenwashing are over."

Unlocking New Value Through Precision Measurement

WattCarbon's measurement and verification capabilities are creating entirely new markets and value streams for distributed energy resources:

Automated Measurement and Verification (M&V): Processes that have historically taken months are now completed in seconds, as WattCarbon combines state-of-the-art data pipeline infrastructure with automated algorithms for calculating hourly energy savings. Any type of energy asset - from whole buildings, to EV chargers, to solar and batteries, are tracked in real-time so that they can be leveraged individually and collectively as functional energy assets.

Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs): WattCarbon's platform generates hourly EACs for every asset, creating tradeable certificates that represent verified energy savings and carbon reductions. This granular approach enables building owners, utilities, and corporations to monetize their decarbonization efforts in ways previously impossible.

Portfolio-Level Intelligence: The platform consolidates data from entire building portfolios into a single, intuitive interface, enabling sophisticated analytics that turn raw information into actionable insights. Users can identify top-performing assets, pinpoint optimization opportunities, and benchmark performance across their entire portfolio.

Strategic Investors Bring Deep Market Expertise

The addition of Cerulean Ventures, City Light Capital, and Tom O'Keefe brings significant strategic value beyond capital:

Cerulean Ventures

Cerulean invests at the intersection of AI, data, and climate, backing founders who create exponential solutions for nature and the built environment.

City Light Capital

City Light Capital is an early-stage impact VC firm. They partner with experienced teams building category-defining solutions in the areas of education, care, and climate where more revenue means more impact at scale, every time..

Tom O'Keefe

Tom O'Keefe is a climate-tech angel investor and policy organizer focused on accelerating capital flows toward decarbonization and climate resilience.

"WattCarbon is solving one of the most fundamental challenges in the clean energy transition – how do we accurately measure and verify the impact of distributed resources at scale," said Matthew Stotts from Cerulean Ventures. "Their platform creates the measurement infrastructure necessary to unlock trillions of dollars in clean energy investments, and drive the energy transition at Earth-scale."

Addressing Critical Market Needs

The energy transition is creating unprecedented demand for accurate, real-time measurement of distributed resources. Traditional measurement approaches cannot keep pace with the complexity and scale of modern clean energy deployments. WattCarbon's platform addresses several critical market needs:

Utility Scale Grid Management: Providing utilities with real-time visibility into distributed energy resource performance, enabling better forecasting, planning, and integration of customer-owned assets.

Corporate Decarbonization: Helping enterprises develop innovative strategies for accelerating the energy transition and supporting ambitious net-zero commitments with credible data.

Program Optimization: Enabling program administrators to identify high-performing interventions and optimize resource allocation based on verified outcomes rather than projections.

Investment Validation: Providing investors and lenders with transparent, auditable data on clean energy project performance, reducing investment risk and enabling new financing models.

Platform Capabilities Drive Market Transformation

WattCarbon's Aristotle platform represents a fundamental advancement in measurement and verification technology:

Automated M&V: AI-powered engine tracks entire portfolios of buildings and energy assets automatically in real-time

Transparent Methodologies: All calculations follow published, peer-reviewed methodologies with full audit trails

Granular Integration: Ingests data from smart meters, IoT devices, and building management systems at device-level granularity

Real-Time Analytics: Provides immediate feedback to enhance project optimization opportunities

Regulatory Compliance: Designed to meet evolving regulatory requirements with defensible, approved methods

Looking Forward: Scaling the Infrastructure for the Energy Transition

With this additional funding, WattCarbon will accelerate platform development and expand its customer base across utilities, enterprises, and program administrators. The company is positioned to become the standard measurement infrastructure that enables the next phase of clean energy market evolution.

"We're not just measuring the energy transition – we're providing the measurement infrastructure that makes the energy transition possible," said Young. "Every successful market transformation requires trusted measurement standards. We're building that foundation for the clean energy economy."

The funding will support continued platform development, expanded market penetration, and the advancement of open-source measurement methodologies through the OpenEAC Alliance. WattCarbon's platform is the only solution capable of measuring and reporting savings hourly across both energy and environmental attributes, positioning the company at the forefront of the energy transition.

About WattCarbon

WattCarbon is the first fully automated M&V platform for demand-side energy resources. Its Aristotle™ engine ingests utility, sub-meter, and device telemetry; applies statistically robust baselines; and delivers auditable savings and carbon-impact calculations in near-real time. For more information, visit www.wattcarbon.com.

Media Contact

McGee Young, WattCarbon, 1 4147592599, [email protected], www.wattcarbon.com

SOURCE WattCarbon