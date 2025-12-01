WattTime and REsurety launch free Scope 2 carbon calculator that compares renewable energy claims under hourly matching and impact accounting frameworks

"This tool provides much-needed visibility into the trade-offs between two leading approaches, so [corporate energy buyers] can make informed decisions during the public comment period."- Lee Taylor, CEO of REsurety Post this

The core GHGP Scope 2 public proposal includes a local-only hourly matching requirement for inventory accounting, along with a separate proposal for reporting non-supply chain actions using an impact (consequential) approach. These revised guidelines are expected to change not only how organizations report on their emissions, but also incentivize different procurement behaviors as companies attempt to reach ambitious clean energy and climate goals.

Today, however, these proposed guidelines remain largely theoretical to most organizations. Stakeholders need a clear and comprehensive understanding of how GHGP Scope 2 changes will directly affect them. WattTime and REsurety created this carbon calculator to fill that gap. In addition, they designed the tool to look beyond what is included in the GHGP's public consultation for voluntary impact accounting — which only looks at clean energy procurement — to calculate the impact of all activity, including power consumption, to better enable target setting and tracking.

"With the Greenhouse Gas Protocol's Scope 2 public comment period underway, and on the heels of COP30, this tool is coming at a critical moment," said Gavin McCormick, founder and executive director at WattTime. "Our hope is that it helps drive the conversations companies are already having about how they can make the biggest possible climate difference, anchored by facts and tailored to their priorities."

With an impact accounting framework based on comparing induced and avoided emissions, companies track the additional emissions reductions that result from their portfolio investments, making decisions based on the most impactful times and places to generate, procure, and consume electricity.

On the other hand, a local-only hourly matching framework requires companies to match their electricity loads on an hourly basis using renewable energy sources on the same grid as the company's original consumption.

"Corporate energy buyers are making big decisions today that will shape clean energy markets for decades to come," said Lee Taylor, CEO of REsurety. "This tool provides much-needed visibility into the trade-offs between two leading approaches, so they can make informed decisions during the public comment period."

To use the free Scope 2 accounting calculator, visit calculator.gridemissionsdata.io.

About REsurety

REsurety is the leading provider of data, software, and services to the clean energy economy, and operates the only transactional marketplace for clean power. Trusted by the industry's leading buyers, sellers, and investors, REsurety's proprietary data models, powerful technology platforms, and deep domain expertise empower confident, impactful decision-making and efficient, effective portfolio management. For more information, visit www.resurety.com or follow REsurety on LinkedIn.

About WattTime

WattTime is an environmental tech nonprofit that empowers all people, companies, policymakers, and countries to slash emissions and choose cleaner energy. Founded by UC Berkeley researchers, we develop data-driven tools and policies that increase environmental and social good. During the energy transition from a fossil-fueled past to a zero-carbon future, WattTime 'bends the curve' of emissions reductions to realize deeper, faster benefits for people and planet. Learn more at www.WattTime.org.

