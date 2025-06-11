WAV, MBSI WAV, and ISP Supplies Announce Distribution Agreement with Bequant to Deliver Network Optimization and Quality of Experience Solutions

"As demand for faster, more reliable connectivity grows, Bequant gives our customers a software solution that boosts overall network performance without a major investment," said Zach Hubeck, Executive Vice President of Marketing at WAV. Post this

"As demand for faster, more reliable connectivity grows, Bequant gives our customers a software solution that boosts overall network performance without a major investment," said Zach Hubeck, Executive Vice President of Marketing at WAV.

Bequant's technology is designed for scalability, making it ideal for both rural and metropolitan service providers looking to address performance bottlenecks and manage growing traffic loads.

Benefits of the Bequant solution include:

Enhanced network speeds, reduced choppy video calls, buffering video, and laggy gaming experiences reducing customer churn rates, improving customer acquisition, and resulting in overall happier subscribers.

Intelligent network congestion management, reduced latency, and optimized network bandwidth usage, reducing CapEx and OpEx expenditures.

Real-time traffic analytics and network insights providing enhanced customer support and engineering tools.

Works across all networks including fiber, fixed wireless broadband, DSL, cable, and WiFi, optimizing network traffic from the core all the way through to the IP address no matter the type or brand of hardware.

"We're excited to partner with WAV, MBSI WAV, and ISP Supplies to bring our network optimization tools to more broadband providers helping them grow their business and improve their end customers' broadband experience" said Steve Kielley, VP of North America Business Development. "Their expertise and reach make them ideal allies to introduce our technology to new and existing customers who rely on them to provide new and innovative solutions."

This move supports WAV, MBSI WAV, and ISP Supplies' commitment to providing advanced solutions that help network operators succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

To learn more about Bequant's optimization platform, visit www.bequant.com or contact your WAV, MBSI WAV, or ISP Supplies representative.

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of fiber and fixed wireless broadband, Wi-Fi, IoT, physical security, and LTE solutions. With inventory in seven strategic locations across North America, WAV supports its partners with one of the largest and most consistent stocking positions, expert product knowledge, multi-vendor solution support, and value-added services. Learn more at wavonline.com or call 800-678-2419.

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is Canada's premier technology distributor, with strong stocking positions in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added needs of the WISP, VAR, and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-added services, MBSI WAV offers up-to-date product knowledge and support for multi-vendor solutions. For more information, call (866) 597-6274 or visit mbsiwav.com.

About Bequant

Established in 2016 and with over 600 customers world-wide, Bequant creates network performance optimization software that enhances network users' Quality of Experience and maximizes existing network infrastructure.

Bequant's patented real-time network traffic optimization software can be implemented by Broadband Providers with all access network technologies and in any industry.

With capabilities like multi-flow TCP Optimization (TCPO), real-time Machine Learning-directed Automatic Congestion Management (ACM), advanced Active Queue Management

Media Contact

Zach Hubeck, WAV llc, 1 847-343-9216, [email protected], www.wavonline.com

SOURCE WAV llc