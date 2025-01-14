WAV Partners with Ubiquiti to Expand Product Portfolio in 2025

"Our partnership with Ubiquiti reflects WAV's dedication to providing our partners with reliable and effective technology solutions," said Bob Nelson, President of WAV. Post this

"Our partnership with Ubiquiti reflects WAV's dedication to providing our partners with reliable and effective technology solutions," said Bob Nelson, President of WAV. "By expanding our portfolio with Ubiquiti's products, we're helping our partners meet their connectivity needs in a variety of applications and vertical markets. And with decades of experience in broadband, enterprise networking, and Wi-Fi markets, Ubiquiti was a natural fit."

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale — creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UISP and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

Ubiquiti, UniFi and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.

