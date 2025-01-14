WAV Partners with Ubiquiti to Expand Product Portfolio in 2025

WAV announces a new distribution agreement with Ubiquiti, a global leader in networking, wireless ISP, and security solutions. This partnership enhances WAV's ability to provide advanced products to its partners nationwide. For more information, visit www.wavonline.com.
AURORA, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WAV announces distribution agreement with Ubiquiti, a global leader in high-performance enterprise networking, wireless ISP, security, and surveillance solutions. This new partnership expands our portfolio of advanced products.
The announcement comes on the heels of WAV's recent acquisition of ISP Supplies, a trusted Ubiquiti distributor. The addition of Ubiquiti to WAV's product portfolio allows WAV to offer a wider selection of networking and ISP solutions to our partners across the US.
"Our partnership with Ubiquiti reflects WAV's dedication to providing our partners with reliable and effective technology solutions," said Bob Nelson, President of WAV. "By expanding our portfolio with Ubiquiti's products, we're helping our partners meet their connectivity needs in a variety of applications and vertical markets. And with decades of experience in broadband, enterprise networking, and Wi-Fi markets, Ubiquiti was a natural fit."
About WAV
WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.
About Ubiquiti Inc.
Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale — creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UISP and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.
Ubiquiti, UniFi and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.
Media Contact
Zach Hubeck, WAV, LLC, 1 847-343-9316, [email protected], www.wavonline.com
SOURCE WAV, LLC
